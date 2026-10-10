Turkey Islamic Savings Companies Boom Amid High Inflation

Islamic savings companies in Turkey have seen their branch networks multiply across provincial interior capitals as soaring borrowing costs drive consumers away from traditional banks. Operating on interest-free models and mutualized risk, these firms require members to pay upfront commission fees before capital is distributed by turn or lottery.

Shiny storefronts line the main avenues of Turkey’s interior cities, promising customers a way to purchase homes, cars, or businesses without taking out conventional bank loans. These entities, known in Turkish as TFS, trace their roots back to the 1990s. At the time, entrepreneurs aligned with political Islam created collective savings societies to finance themselves outside a banking sector dominated by the country’s secular elite.

While many early societies operated in a legal vacuum and eventually collapsed, the sector underwent a major transformation in 2021. The government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan tightened solvency requirements, professionalized the industry, and placed it under the regulatory oversight of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency. However, the true explosion in popularity arrived after 2023.

Monetary Tightening Drives Demand for Alternative Finance

When Mehmet Simsek was appointed minister of Finance with a mandate to tame inflation that had surged past 100% year-on-year, he deployed orthodox economic measures. He urged the central bank to raise borrowing costs, pushing commercial banks to restrict credit and hike mortgage interest rates above 40% annually while inflation remained stubbornly above 30%.

Financial analyst Ahmet Büyükduman noted that macroprudential financial measures have severely restricted bank credit access. As a result, the appeal of TFS has broadened beyond traditional low-income demographics to include white-collar professionals and high-income earners who find themselves locked out of conventional loans.

Metric Historical Data Current Figures Active TFS Users 370,000 Over 1.5 million Total Asset Size – Exceeds €9 billion Commercial Bank Mortgage Rates – Above 40% annually

Traditional banks demand high interest that often forces borrowers to pay nearly four times their initial capital over a ten-year loan. In contrast, TFS firms charge a fixed upfront commission ranging between 7% and 10% of the requested capital. But there is a catch. Customers cannot access the asset until they have contributed 45% of its value to the common fund, a milestone reached either by upfront capital injections or high monthly installments.

Inflation Pressures and Public Skepticism

Once the 45% threshold is met, the TFS places a mortgage on the property until payments conclude, though the client can use the asset in the interim. This structure creates distinct vulnerabilities against galloping inflation, as the purchasing power of a customer’s initial capital request can erode significantly by the time the purchase is executed.

To counter this risk, savings companies now invest accumulated funds into gold, Islamic state bonds known as sukuk, and various financial funds. User participation has surged dramatically, growing from 370,000 users three years ago to more than 1.5 million today. Total assets managed by these firms have multiplied tenfold, crossing the €9 billion threshold.

Despite this rapid growth, TFS entities still represent only a small fraction of the broader traditional banking sector. Public suspicion persists, fueled by the Islamic character of this system and accusations from critics who compare the model to a pyramid scheme that relies on a constant influx of new savers to stay afloat.

Büyükduman dismissed these criticisms as stemming from a lack of information, pointing out that conventional commercial banks are equally vulnerable to collapse if depositors panic and withdraw their funds. For him, the primary value of these institutions lies in their insistence that customers save money before borrowing, while simultaneously extending credit access to workers trapped in informal economic sectors.