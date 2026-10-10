Rayo Vallecano vs Athletic Club Lineups: Confirmed XI for LaLiga Match

The latest round of LALIGA EA Sports action brings Rayo Vallecano and Athletic Club face to face at the Estadio de Vallecas on Saturday, with both squads locked level at eight points apiece in the league standings (Comuniate). Managers Beñat San José and Edin Terzic have officially announced their starting elevens for the clash, which kicks off at 14:00 hours with both clubs sitting equidistant from the European qualification spots and the relegation zone.

Heading into the fixture, Rayo Vallecano welcomes back Iván Balliu and Adrià Pedrosa after both defenders shook off physical fitness doubts. With Augusto Batalla remaining sidelined due to a prior injury and Luiz Felipe named among the substitutes, the two returning full-backs slot straight into the starting lineup. That defensive boost comes alongside a late setback for Andrei Ratiu, who drops out of contention due to physical issues of his own.

Confirmed Starting Lineups and Tactical Adjustments

Between the posts for the home side, Emil Audero takes his place in goal. The Rayo starting eleven features just two alterations from the side that lined up against Osasuna at El Sadar. Pedro Díaz steps into the midfield in place of Óscar Valentín, partnering with Pathé Ciss and Unai López. Meanwhile, the attacking trident remains intact, featuring Álvaro García and Jorge de Frutos operating on the flanks alongside the in-form Sergio Camello leading the line.

Photo: comuniate.com

On the visiting side, Athletic Club travels to Madrid dealing with a handful of notable absences. Edin Terzic must cope with a late scratch as Aymeric Laporte missed the trip due to an illness. The German manager is also missing Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet to recent injuries, with both players joining Unai Egiluz outside the matchday squad.

To cover those gaps, Terzic makes several changes compared to the lineup used against Alavés at San Mamés. Yeray Álvarez steps in for the indisposed Laporte, Peio Canales replaces Sancet, and Álex Berenguer takes over for Nico Williams on the wing. Rounding out the tactical adjustments, Jesús Areso reclaims his role at right-back, while Beñat Gerenabarrena anchors the central midfield alongside Íñigo Ruiz de Galarreta and Robert Navarro, pushing Johaneko and Mikel Jauregizar to the bench.

Team Configurations at a Glance

Rayo Vallecano Starting XI: Emil Audero gets the nod alongside defenders Iván Balliu, Mujaid Sadick, Florian Lejeune, and Adrià Pedrosa, with midfielders Pathé Ciss, Unai López, and Pedro Díaz supporting attackers Jorge de Frutos, Álvaro García, and Sergio Camello (Comuniate).

Emil Audero gets the nod alongside defenders Iván Balliu, Mujaid Sadick, Florian Lejeune, and Adrià Pedrosa, with midfielders Pathé Ciss, Unai López, and Pedro Díaz supporting attackers Jorge de Frutos, Álvaro García, and Sergio Camello (Comuniate). Athletic Club Starting XI: Unai Simón starts in goal behind a defensive line of Jesús Areso, Yeray Álvarez, Aitor Paredes, and Yuri Berchiche, accompanied by midfielders Íñigo Ruiz de Galarreta, Beñat Gerenabarrena, Robert Navarro, Peio Canales, and Álex Berenguer, with Iñaki Williams rounding out the team (Comuniate).

Both teams return to domestic competition following the international break looking to break their stalemate in the table. With identical points totals and significant personnel adjustments forced by late fitness tests and illnesses, the tactical chess match in Vallecas promises to test the depth of both squads as the league campaign hits its eighth matchday.