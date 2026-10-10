Roz Hand’Du 29 faces Nîmes in D2F match

Winless through the first five matches of the French Division 2 Féminine season, bottom-placed club Roz Hand’Du 29 faces a decisive turning point on Friday evening as they host USAM Nîmes at 8:45 p.m., searching for their first points of the campaign to escape mounting pressure.

A Brutal Opening Slate for the Winless Rozes

After dropping early-season fixtures against Sambre, Chambéry, Le Havre, and reigning champions Rennes, the team known locally as the “Rozes” finds itself anchored to the foot of the table.

Head coach Jan Basny acknowledged the steep climb.

Nîmes Rivals Present a Different Tier of Challenge

Friday’s matchup against Nîmes offers a starkly different challenge.

Basny described the Gardoises as a direct competitor operating in the same tier. Still, he warned against underestimating an opponent featuring several high-caliber players.

Veteran Star Mouna Chebbah Leads the Opposition

Chief among them is Mouna Chebbah. The Tunisian international at 44 years old stands as the oldest player in the D2F division.

Averaging five goals per match, Chebbah remains a primary offensive threat for Nîmes. She plays alongside teammates Assa Sissoko and goalkeeper Laurie Fontaine-Carretero, who averages 13 saves per contest.

Targeting Defensive Vulnerabilities on the Floor

Despite those individual statistics, Basny emphasized that collective execution will dictate the outcome on the floor.

Pointing to Nîmes holding the most permeable defense in the pool, the coach stressed that his squad must capitalize on those defensive vulnerabilities.

Nina Floc’h-Hubert Returns for a Timely Boost

The return of Nina Floc’h-Hubert to the wing provides a timely boost for Roz Hand’Du 29.

Her speed and scoring ability will be critical as the team attempts to secure its first victory and shift the momentum of its season.