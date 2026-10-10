Egyptian Novelist Ashraf El-Ashmawi to Speak at Frankfurt Book Fair

Egyptian novelist Ashraf El-Ashmawi, winner of the 2026 Sheikh Zayed Book Award for Literature, participates in a special literary session titled “Human Ingenuity and the Art of Creating Unforgettable Characters” at the Frankfurt International Book Fair on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

The Frankfurt Book Fair Literary Session

Event Date: Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 4:00 PM Frankfurt time (5:00 PM Egypt time).

Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 4:00 PM Frankfurt time (5:00 PM Egypt time). Location: Dialogue Platform in Hall 4.0, sponsored by the Kalima Center – Abu Dhabi.

Dialogue Platform in Hall 4.0, sponsored by the Kalima Center – Abu Dhabi. Key Participants: Featuring Ashraf El-Ashmawi alongside author and translator Peter Daniel, with moderation by German cultural journalist and correspondent Cornelia Fiegerehf.

Seventeen Years of Award-Winning Egyptian Literature

El-Ashmawi’s appearance in Frankfurt marks a major milestone in a literary career spanning roughly seventeen years since his debut novel. Over this period, he has published thirteen novels alongside other works, capturing six local, Arab, and international literary awards. His works have been translated into more than ten languages, establishing him as one of the bestselling authors in the Arab world.

His extensive bibliography includes Zaman Al-Diba, Toyia, Al-Barman, Sayedat Al-Zamalek, Bayt Al-Qibtiyya, Al-Jamiyya Al-Sirriyya Lil-Mowatinin, Al-Sur’ah Al-Quswa Sifr, Mawalid Hadiqat Al-Hayawan, and his latest release, Al-Symphony Al-Akhirah.

Photo: gate.ahram.org.eg

Character Building and the Sheikh Zayed Book Award

El-Ashmawi has continuously pursued a project of building highly distinct novelistic worlds that blend dramatic structure, scenic imagery, and deep exploration of human transformation. This year’s Frankfurt session carries special importance following his 2026 Sheikh Zayed Book Award win in the Literature branch for Mawalid Hadiqat Al-Hayawan.

The global literary gathering provides a platform for the Egyptian author to discuss his approach to crafting characters that linger in readers’ memories, as well as the journey of his books translating from Arabic into multiple foreign languages. The event features a live reading by the author from his award-winning text.