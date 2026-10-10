Mike Tyson Reveals He Delivered Diddy’s Pardon Letter to Trump

Retired heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson revealed on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live that he delivered a letter to President Donald Trump on behalf of imprisoned music producer Sean “Diddy” Combs. Tyson, 60, confirmed to host Andy Cohen that he spoke with Combs by phone and obliged the request to hand-deliver the correspondence during a White House visit.

Here is the kicker: while Tyson kept the contents of the delivery quiet during his broadcast appearance, previous investigative reports from outlets like The U.S. Sun point to a high-stakes pardon request. As the intersection of pop culture, legal fallout, and political leverage continues to dominate the cultural conversation, this latest revelation offers a direct look at the quiet lobbying efforts happening behind the scenes for one of the industry’s most polarizing figures.

The Tyson-Combs Delivery At a Glance

The Interview: Tyson appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, October 8, confirming his phone call and subsequent delivery.

Tyson appeared on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, October 8, confirming his phone call and subsequent delivery. The Recipient: Tyson delivered the letter directly to President Donald Trump during a past White House visit.

Tyson delivered the letter directly to President Donald Trump during a past White House visit. The Context: Insiders previously told The U.S. Sun that the letter was a formal request for a presidential pardon, echoing a statement Trump himself made in January regarding correspondence he received from Combs.

Unpacking the SiriusXM Confession on Andy Cohen Live

The conversation between Andy Cohen and Mike Tyson began with a straightforward inquiry regarding the former boxer’s relationship with Sean Combs. Tyson acknowledged that he remains “friendly with Puff,” using the music mogul’s former stage name. When Cohen asked if the heavyweight icon was surprised by the sweeping legal case that brought Combs down, Tyson didn’t hold back his bewilderment regarding federal prosecutors’ strategy.

“Listen, I was surprised that they went through so many lengths to get him,” Tyson stated on the broadcast, pointing out the federal government’s reliance on a century-old statute. “They used a 110-year-old rule The Mann Act to get him — that case 110 years ago, but they used it to get him. Can you imagine that?”

From there, the discussion shifted from commentary to direct involvement. Tyson confirmed he maintains contact with Combs while the disgraced mogul serves his sentence, noting, “I spoke with him once on the phone, yes. He wanted me to give a letter to the president.” When pressed on whether he actually followed through, Tyson was succinct: “I did what he told me to do, yeah.”

Connecting the Dots to Previous White House Pardon Inquiries

While Tyson declined to read the letter on air, the broader picture of Combs’ legal strategy comes into sharper focus when examining previous statements from the Trump administration. In January, President Trump confirmed to the New York Times that he had indeed received a letter from Combs asking for a pardon, though Trump indicated at the time that he had no intention of granting the request.

Photo: club937.com

This lines up directly with reporting from The U.S. Sun, which originally broke the story of Tyson’s involvement. According to those familiar with the matter, someone within Combs’ inner circle handed the physical letter to Tyson, who admitted to feeling nervous about carrying out the task before ultimately handing it to Trump during a visit. Furthermore, an attorney for Combs confirmed in August 2025 that the music producer’s legal team had formally approached the Trump administration regarding a potential executive pardon.

Involvement / Event Key Figure Source / Outlet Radio Interview & Confirmation Mike Tyson & Andy Cohen SiriusXM (Andy Cohen Live) Initial Pardon Request Revelation Insiders / Trump Administration The U.S. Sun & The New York Times Legal Team Approach Combs’ Defense Counsel Confirmed via Legal Representation

Current Realities at FCI Fort Dix and Solitary Confinement

As these political maneuvers play out in the public eye, Combs’ day-to-day existence inside federal custody has taken a severe turn. Currently incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey, the Grammy winner is serving a 50-month sentence following his July 2025 conviction on two counts of transportation for prostitution. (He was acquitted on two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, as well as racketeering conspiracy.)

Mike Tyson Says He Hand-Delivered Diddy’s Letter to President Trump.

Recent reports indicate that Combs’ time behind bars has been far from ordinary. Federal authorities reportedly sent him back to solitary confinement following investigations into a contraband cell phone and the purchase of prison luxuries, including alcohol and massages. These infractions, combined with the ongoing fallout from his federal trial, have directly impacted his timeline: his anticipated release date has been pushed back from January 21, 2028, to March 2, 2028.

Meanwhile, the media landscape reacts to every ripple of the case. In October, the White House felt compelled to issue a sharp denial after a TMZ report suggested the administration might release Combs from prison that week, releasing a statement asserting that “there is zero truth to the TMZ report” and emphasizing that the president remains the sole decision-maker regarding pardons and commutations. With Tyson’s latest confirmation adding verified weight to the rumors of backchannel lobbying, the intersection of celebrity, crime, and executive power shows no signs of cooling down.