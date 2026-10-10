FUEL Acquires Sports Marketing Agency 53Six

Irish experience and entertainment group FUEL has acquired Dublin- and London-based sports marketing agency 53Six, uniting live event production with audience analytics and digital performance strategy across international markets.

Market Impact

Commercial Growth: The merger pools FUEL’s high-end live experience infrastructure with 53Six’s data-driven performance marketing, targeting growth across international markets.

The merger pools FUEL’s high-end live experience infrastructure with 53Six’s data-driven performance marketing, targeting growth across international markets. Fan Engagement Metrics: Properties utilizing both agencies can expect deeper integration of fan data into live matchday and tournament environments.

Properties utilizing both agencies can expect deeper integration of fan data into live matchday and tournament environments. Sponsorship ROI: Enhanced audience intelligence tools will provide corporate partners with tools to demonstrate impact for major global tournaments and club activations.

Bridging Live Entertainment and Performance Analytics

The transaction brings together FUEL’s international live events and content production operations with 53Six’s established footprint in sports strategy, performance marketing, and audience analytics. Founded in 2016, 53Six maintains a client roster featuring prominent organizations such as Arsenal, Juventus, UEFA, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU), Leinster Rugby, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Under the terms of the agreement, 53Six will retain its existing brand identity. Co-founders Tom Fox, serving as CEO, and Marcus McDonnell, serving as COO, will continue to lead the agency’s 20 specialists across its Dublin and London offices.

Recent operational highlights for 53Six include digital marketing campaigns for TEG Sport that helped drive sell-out rugby fixtures, alongside an ongoing partnership with Leinster Rugby centered on content, fan data, and commercial growth. Meanwhile, FUEL—founded in 2013 by Jamie Deasy and Brian McDermott—operates across the UK and US, having delivered more than 650 events and experiences across 55 cities worldwide for clients including World Rugby, Coca-Cola, Google, Meta, PayPal, and Universal Music Group. FUEL’s sporting portfolio includes an AI-powered fan village at the Irish Open and World Cup fan zones for Budweiser.

Leadership Perspective on the Global Growth Engine

“53Six brings deep expertise in sport, performance marketing, and audience intelligence, while FUEL brings scale across live experiences, entertainment, and high-end content production,” FUEL Co-Founder and Managing Director Jamie Deasy stated, outlining the strategic alignment of the two entities. “Together, we are building an end to end global growth engine for clients around fandom, combining world class live experiences and content with the fan-data and insight to demonstrate their impact, while creating significant growth opportunities for both businesses internationally.”

Tom Fox, Co-Founder and CEO of 53Six, emphasized the operational trajectory following the buyout. “We were looking for a strategic partner that understood how sport and live experiences are increasingly interconnected, and could further accelerate our growth internationally. Since day one, we’ve believed in the power of sport to create meaningful shared experiences, and in today’s world, that belief feels more relevant than ever.”

Company Founded Key Leadership Core Focus & Notable Clients FUEL 2013 Jamie Deasy, Brian McDermott Live events, AI fan villages, Universal Music, World Rugby, Coca-Cola 53Six 2016 Tom Fox (CEO), Marcus McDonnell (COO) Audience analytics, performance marketing, Arsenal, Juventus, UEFA, IRFU

The integration positions the combined group to combine live event delivery with sports marketing, content production and audience intelligence, targeting opportunities across the UK, Ireland and international markets.