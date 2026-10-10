Bundestag prüft Pränataltests als Kassenleistung

Following a Bundestag resolution on Thursday, Germany’s parliament will review the coverage of non-invasive prenatal tests (NIPT) under statutory health insurance. The evaluation assesses whether routine public funding fosters selective screening, while obstetric associations warn that stripping coverage risks reintroducing severe social inequality in prenatal care.

Decoding the NIPT Cost-Coverage Debate

What is NIPT? A non-invasive prenatal test uses a maternal blood draw to analyze cell-free fetal DNA circulating in the bloodstream, assessing the statistical probability of chromosomal anomalies like Trisomy 21.

A non-invasive prenatal test uses a maternal blood draw to analyze cell-free fetal DNA circulating in the bloodstream, assessing the statistical probability of chromosomal anomalies like Trisomy 21. The Core Conflict: Lawmakers worry that covering the test universally transforms it into a routine screen that encourages targeted selection, whereas medical associations argue that out-of-pocket costs between 200 and 250 euros would block lower-income families from access.

Lawmakers worry that covering the test universally transforms it into a routine screen that encourages targeted selection, whereas medical associations argue that out-of-pocket costs between 200 and 250 euros would block lower-income families from access. The Regulatory Landscape: Since July 2022, statutory health insurance funds have covered NIPT under specific medical indications, a practice now mandated for parliamentary review by an expert committee.

Parliamentary Review and Insurance Coverage Shifts

The German Bundestag resolved with a large majority to evaluate the deployment of prenatal blood tests as a statutory health benefit. More than 100 members of parliament raised concerns that NIPT could evolve into a routine examination, potentially driving a trend toward the selective choice of unborn children based on genetic characteristics.

Statutory health funds began covering the procedure in July 2022 under defined criteria. Under a newly adopted amendment, statutory insurance will continue to finance the test when a justified medical indication is established. However, an expert committee must now examine the legal, ethical, and public health dimensions and evaluate the effects of the previous practice.

Obstetric Associations and Abortion Rate Realities

Jochen Frenzel from the Bundesverband der Frauenärztinnen und Frauenärzte welcomed the parliamentary review but cautioned against dismantling public coverage. According to billing data from the Kassenärztlichen Vereinigungen and surveys of individual health insurance funds, approximately every second pregnancy in Germany currently involves an NIPT screening.

Frenzel pushed back against claims that expanded test availability has driven an increase in termination rates. In his statements to MDR Aktuell, he noted that termination statistics have remained entirely stable since the introduction of public coverage, as many expectant parents already pursued genetic screenings privately prior to the test’s inclusion as a health benefit. Without insurance coverage, patients would face out-of-pocket costs ranging from 200 to 250 euros.

Stakeholder Organization Stance on Review Position on Insurance Coverage Bundesverband der Frauenärztinnen und Frauenärzte (Frenzel) Welcomes evaluation of practice Must remain covered to prevent social inequality Bundesverband Donum Vitae (Tyllack) Welcomes evaluation of high test volume Demands enhanced, unbiased pre-test counseling Deutscher Ethikrat (Frister) Supports individual choice protection Prioritizes informed, non-coercive parental decision-making BAG Selbsthilfe (Danner) Supports systemic evaluation Must remain a covered benefit for equitable access

Ethical Concerns and Counseling Deficits

Wider institutional voices have entered the debate, emphasizing the critical need for comprehensive pre-test communication. Olaf Tyllack, chairman of the Bundesverband Donum Vitae, noted that the high number of examinations was not intended at the time of the approval as a health benefit.

Tyllack pointed out that younger pregnant individuals face a statistically elevated risk of receiving false-positive results. Many patients misinterpret NIPT as a definitive diagnostic tool rather than a probability assessment for certain trisomies. Helmut Frister, chairman of the German Ethics Council (Deutscher Ethikrat), told the Rheinische Post that regulatory goals must preserve individual autonomy rather than restrict decision-making paths.

Martin Danner, federal managing director of BAG Selbsthilfe, endorsed the review while insisting that the test must stay funded by statutory insurance. Danner emphasized that fair access and neutral counseling free from societal pressure remain paramount.

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