Missouri couple loses over 360 pounds after bariatric surgery

BJ and Melissa Hollifield of Chillicothe, Missouri, have lost a combined total of over 360 pounds after undergoing bariatric surgical procedures performed by Barbara Nguyen, MD, at Saint Luke’s. The shared weight-loss journey ultimately allowed the couple to be present to watch their youngest son graduate from high school.

Before his transformation, BJ Hollifield weighed 587 pounds and experienced a turning point while traveling to Florida when his legs swelled and walking through the airport caused pain. His primary care provider, Donald Metry, MD, at Hedrick Family Care, referred him to Dr. Nguyen at Saint Luke’s Center for Surgical Weight Loss. Prior to his 2021 sleeve gastrectomy at Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City, BJ worked with a registered dietitian, an exercise physiologist, and a behavioral health specialist. Through the surgery and lifestyle changes, BJ lost 264 pounds, stopped taking blood pressure medication, and began walking 3–4 miles daily.

Melissa Hollifield’s Surgical Journey

Inspired by her husband, Melissa Hollifield consulted Dr. Nguyen after past attempts with diet, exercise, and weight-loss medications failed to yield long-term results amid developing health issues, including two blood pressure medications and unmanaged cholesterol. Dr. Nguyen performed a gastric bypass procedure in 2024. Starting from a weight of 240 pounds, Melissa lost nearly 100 pounds, discontinued her blood pressure medications within six months, and gained energy for active pursuits with her family.

Life After Bariatric Surgery

The weight loss enabled the couple to share activities such as hunting for mushrooms, fishing, swimming, and riding rollercoasters. Reflecting on the decision to pursue bariatric care to be healthy for their family, BJ noted, It’s been a journey, and the best decision I ever made.