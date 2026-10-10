The Celebrity Traitors fans predict murder victim after twist

As The Celebrity Traitors airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, viewers are dissecting a high-stakes cliffhanger that pits contestants against a twisted game of Hide and Seek.

Decoding the Hide and Seek Crypt Twist

Host Claudia Winkleman tasked Traitors James Acaster, Maya Jama, and Professor Hannah Fry with hunting down four players hiding in creepy woodland crypts.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Ross Kemp, Rob Beckett, and Romesh Ranganathan were chosen as the targets, unaware that a Faithful lifeline was in play.

Leigh-Anne secured the special key allowing her crypt to be locked shut, leaving fan theories zeroing in on Rob Beckett or Romesh Ranganathan as the next victims.

Fan Theories Pinpoint Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan

The episode of the BBC reality hit threw a wrench into the Traitors’ strategy by forcing the designated targets to select one among them to lock down their crypt. With Leigh-Anne earning immunity via the key, online communities immediately set to work analyzing the tactical fallout. According to audience discussions across social platforms, the remaining unprotected players are prime candidates for elimination.

Viewers tracking the social discourse point out that keeping Ross Kemp and Leigh-Anne in play actually benefits the Traitors, who might use them to sow discord and frame narrative suspicions. Consequently, fan consensus on BlueSky and X heavily favors targeting either Rob Beckett or Romesh Ranganathan to fracture their alliance. As one viewer noted regarding the shifting dynamics, leaving Ross and Leigh-Anne in the game creates immediate heat for opposing factions.

Breakfast Table Fallout and Upcoming Schedule

The mounting paranoia inside the castle follows a brutal stretch for the Faithfuls. Bella Ramsey’s murder sent immediate shockwaves through the breakfast room and social media. Matters deteriorated further at the Round Table when Julie Hesmondhalgh was banished by her peers, leaving the Faithfuls devastated that they had knocked out one of their own.

With the landscape narrowing and the Traitors forced to navigate Leigh-Anne’s immunity key, the psychological chess match intensifies. The Celebrity Traitors airs Thursday and Friday at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, as audiences wait to see if the fan predictions surrounding the comedy duo hold true.

Contested Player Current Status Fan and Traitor Dynamics Leigh-Anne Pinnock Immune via Crypt Key Secured safety, complicating Traitor targeting strategies. Ross Kemp Unprotected / Crypt Participant Viewed as a prime candidate for framing and suspicion narratives. Rob Beckett Unprotected / Crypt Participant Identified by fans as a primary target to break up key alliances. Romesh Ranganathan Unprotected / Crypt Participant Seen as high-risk for elimination due to outspoken gameplay.