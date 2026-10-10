Liam Lawson Secures Fifth in Chaotic Wet Singapore F1 Sprint Race

Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson equaled his best finish in the sport by claiming fifth place after surviving a chaotic sprint race at the Singapore Grand Prix, as Max Verstappen secured victory at the Marina Bay Circuit following a weather delay.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Qualifying Strategy: With Sunday’s qualifying session pushed back following the disrupted schedule, teams face tight parc fermé turnarounds that favor operations with deep simulation resources.

Weather Delays and Early Carnage at Marina Bay

The final sprint race of the 2026 Formula 1 season faced a 40-minute delay after heavy rain soaked the Marina Bay Circuit before lights out. According to reporting from Velocity News, all 22 cars eventually started the 20-lap encounter on intermediate tyres. George Russell made a decisive start from the front row, muscling past polesitter Max Verstappen into Turn 1 to grab the early lead.

That advantage vanished instantly.

The opening laps descended into a war of attrition. Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez collided, triggering further retirements, while Red Bull rookie Isack Hadjar pulled off the circuit with a terminal loss of power under safety car conditions. Franco Colapinto became another early casualty when his Alpine completely shut down on track, requiring marshals to recover the car.

Midfield Survival and Tactical Tyre Management

Starting eighth on the grid—marking the best qualifying sprint mark of his career—Lawson kept his Racing Bulls machine out of trouble as the field fragmented. When racing resumed on Lap 7 following the extensive safety car interventions, the tactical battle shifted to intermediate tyre preservation on a rapidly drying racing line.

Further chaos struck when Gabriel Bortoleto, Alex Albon, and Valtteri Bottas collided during the mid-race phase, forcing multiple pit visits and ending the afternoons of Bortoleto and Bottas. Albon initially rejoined at the back before Williams brought him into the pits to retire the car and salvage parts ahead of the grand prix.

Meanwhile, Lawson maintained a disciplined gap in seventh position, managing his tyre degradation while staying clear of Oliver Bearman behind him. While Verstappen controlled the front of the field—building a comfortable gap over Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc—the real drama unfolded on the final lap during a desperate battle for minor points.

Late McLaren Collision Promotes Lawson

The closing moments of the sprint delivered a dramatic twist when McLaren teammates Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri collided while disputing fourth and fifth place. Both cars spun and ended up facing the wrong direction on the tarmac. Norris managed to recover and crawl across the line in eighth, while Piastri was forced into a terminal retirement.

The resulting carnage directly benefited the chasing pack. Kimi Antonelli was elevated to fourth, and Lawson climbed into fifth place, matching the best grand prix result of his career for the third time.

Position Driver Team Points 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 8 2 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 7 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 6 4 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 5 5 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 4 6 Ollie Bearman Haas 3 7 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 2 8 Lando Norris McLaren 1

Behind Lawson, Ollie Bearman took sixth for Haas ahead of teammate Nico Hulkenberg, with Norris salvaging a single point in eighth. Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon rounded out the top ten in a race where only 13 of the 22 original starters reached the chequered flag.

Lawson’s teammate, Arvid Lindblad, endured a difficult debut visit to Singapore, spinning under safety car conditions and crossing the line 13th as the last classified finisher. Stewards noted Lindblad for briefly driving the wrong way on track while attempting a recovery spin, with post-race investigations also scrutinizing incidents involving Hamilton, Stroll, Perez, and the Bortoleto-Albon-Bottas collision.

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