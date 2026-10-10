Maryland School Bus Driver Fired After Letting Student Rescue Kitten

A veteran school bus driver in Maryland has been fired from her route after stopping her vehicle to allow a 10-year-old student to rescue an injured kitten from the side of a road, sparking an intense community backlash and an online petition demanding her reinstatement.

Cynthia Morgan spent 11 years driving students for Harford County Public Schools. The incident occurred on Heaps School Road in Pylesville, Md., when she let a young student named Alex retrieve the distressed animal. Footage reviewed by CBS News Baltimore showed little traffic on the road at the time of the stop. Following the rescue, Alex held the cat for the remainder of the trip to school, after which Morgan kept the kitten on her lap while continuing the rest of her driving journey, according to a termination letter sent to Morgan by Danielle Bedsaul, director of transportation for the school district.

That letter, shared with The Baltimore Sun, ultimately cited multiple incidents, including concerns over inappropriate interactions with students. Yet the immediate public reaction has focused squarely on the intersection of official protocol and a child’s spontaneous act of compassion.

Community Backlash and the Fight for Reinstatement

Taffy Thomas, the mother of 10-year-old Alex, told The Baltimore Sun that she stands firmly behind the dismissed driver, noting that her son would have been devastated had they left the injured animal behind. “The fact that she was let go because of an act of kindness does really weigh on (Alex),” Thomas said, calling the district’s decision unforgivable and cruel.

Local parents have mobilized quickly to contest the firing. Julie Long, a member of the local community, organized an online petition on Change.org calling for Morgan’s position to be restored. The petition has already garnered more than 1,520 signatures.

“Over the years, Cynthia has become more than just a bus driver to our children; she is someone they look forward to seeing every morning and afternoon,” Long wrote in the petition’s description, emphasizing that her warm nature consistently made pupils feel safe and comfortable.

Other parents who spoke to reporters acknowledged the complexity of the situation while defending Morgan’s character. Carolyn Kalambihis told CBS News Baltimore that while she believed stopping the bus on a roadway was a mistake, Morgan would not have allowed a child to exit the vehicle if it was a more high-traffic road. Kalambihis also highlighted Morgan’s dedication to the children outside of driving duties, noting that the driver frequently purchases school supplies for every child on her bus at the start of the school year, alongside holiday and birthday gifts purchased entirely out of her own pocket.

District Position and Ongoing Fallout

District officials have maintained that safety protocols must strictly govern student transport operations. In a statement, the school system emphasized that student safety remains its top priority, with all certification decisions made with that responsibility in mind.

Photo: The Independent

During meetings with district officials, Morgan defended her actions and argued that she had not put the student at risk. Despite her defense and the mounting public pressure from families along her former route, her removal from the Harford County Public Schools transportation schedule remains in effect as the community petition continues to gain momentum.