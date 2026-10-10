Nara Smith Rejects Tradwife Label and Discusses Motherhood

Nara Smith, the model and content creator with millions of followers across TikTok and Instagram, has rejected the label of tradwife while promoting her debut cookbook, Homemade, and defending her decision to start a family at a young age.

The 25-year-old mother of four addressed everything from internet labels to her future family plans and an emotional chapter involving her daughter’s health.

Addressing the Tradwife Label and Content Criticism

Smith has gained massive online followings—including millions on TikTok and Instagram—by producing eccentric, seductive cooking videos in which she narrates each step in a passive hushed voice while making everyday supermarket products from scratch, ranging from bubblegum to cereal. Despite wearing designer outfits like custom corsets or cashmere Prada suits to batch-cook in the kitchen, Smith insists she is not portraying a 1950s housewife archetype.

In a previous interview with GQ, she noted that online reactions could be harsh, with critics labeling her content under the “tradwife” movement. However, Smith has maintained a straightforward attitude toward her audience, stating: Those that get it, get it. Those that don’t, don’t. And that’s totally fine.

Reflecting on Early Motherhood and Family Plans

During her podcast appearance, Smith opened up about welcoming her children young. She was 19 when she had her first child, and welcomed her youngest daughter, Fawnie, on her 24th birthday. Alongside son Slim Easy and daughters Rumble Honey and Whimsy Lou, she shares a blended family that also includes Lucky’s daughter Gravity from a previous relationship.

Explaining her motivation, Smith recalled her own father having children at 45 and expressing a desire for earlier energy. I wanted kids younger. I didn’t know how young, but I knew I didn’t want to be an old mom, Smith said, adding that she and Lucky were immediately on the same page about starting a family early. Looking ahead, Smith candidly revealed her plans to stop growing their brood, telling the podcast audience that she is getting her tubes tied because she couldn’t imagine being pregnant again and feels firmly finished.

Navigating Daughter Whimsy’s Health Journey

The family’s recent years also involved a difficult health challenge following a cancer diagnosis for their toddler daughter, Whimsy, in late 2025. Smith shared that navigating the diagnosis required leaning on family support and a nanny, as well as working through personal guilt.

Photo: Yahoo

In July, Smith shared an update with her Instagram followers announcing that Whimsy is now in remission. In an emotional video clip, she thanked her audience for their supportive messages and prayers, expressing gratitude while sending love to other families actively going through the same fight as they try to navigate their next chapter.

E! News