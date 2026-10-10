Phoenix Vega Mezz: €3 Million Interim Dividend and Payment Dates

Phoenix Vega Mezz PLC has announced an interim dividend distribution totaling 3 million euros, translating to a gross amount of 0.002399295 euros per share for investors on the Euronext Athens exchange.

The board of directors approved the payout during a meeting held on September 30, 2026, setting the total gross sum before tax retentions at 3,000,000 euros. As part of the corporate action, Wednesday, October 14, 2026, has been designated as the ex-dividend date, meaning company shares will trade without the right to participate in the interim distribution from that session onward.

Eligibility for the dividend extends to shareholders registered in the records of the Dematerialized Securities System (DSS) on Thursday, October 15, 2026, which serves as the official record date.

Payment Schedule and Execution Through Piraeus Bank

The distribution of the interim dividend will commence on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, utilizing Piraeus Bank as the paying institution. Payments to eligible investors will be processed primarily through DSS participants, including registered banks and brokerage firms, in alignment with the operating regulations of Euronext Securities Athens.

For deceased beneficiaries whose securities remain in the Special Account of their Investor Share under the management of Euronext Securities Athens, a distinct protocol applies. Heirs must first complete the legalization process through the branch network of Piraeus Bank.

To collect the funds, these claimants are required to present their Investor Share Number (KAME) within the DSS alongside their police identification card, either in person or via a legally authorized representative. Shareholders are encouraged to contact their respective account maintainers ahead of the payment date to ensure their personal and financial records are fully updated.

Investor Actions and Market Context

Market participants holding shares through banks, custodians, or brokerage houses should verify that their contact and registry details are current to prevent any delays in receiving the capital disbursement.