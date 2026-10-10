Noah Fifita Leads Arizona Past West Virginia in Week 6 Matchup

Saturday afternoon brings a home game for the West Virginia Mountaineers as they aim to reverse their recent struggles against the Arizona Wildcats. Following a 3-0 start that featured a surprise victory at Virginia, the Mountaineers suffered a heavy home defeat against Oklahoma State and subsequently lost by three points away to Iowa State last week.

Meanwhile, Arizona bounced back from a Week 2 defeat at BYU by rattling off three consecutive victories, capped by a 34-7 thrashing of Cincinnati last week. West Virginia beat Arizona 31-26 on Oct. 26, 2024 in the inaugural meeting between these two squads.

Arizona vs. West Virginia Odds and Game Details

For bettors analyzing the Arizona vs. West Virginia prediction, odds and key players to watch for college football week 6, the lines via DraftKings Sportsbook position the visiting Wildcats as slight favorites. Arizona enters Milan Puskar Stadium laying three points on the road.

Spread: Arizona -3 (-115) / West Virginia +3 (-105)

Arizona -3 (-115) / West Virginia +3 (-105) Moneyline: Arizona -166 / West Virginia +140

Arizona -166 / West Virginia +140 Total: 61.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

61.5 (Over -110 / Under -110) Date: Saturday, Oct. 10

Saturday, Oct. 10 Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

12:00 p.m. ET Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium

Milan Puskar Stadium TV Channel: TNT

Wildcats and Mountaineers Records and Momentum

Arizona enters the contest holding a 4-1 record, while West Virginia stands at 3-2. The contrasting momentum between the two sides defines the early narrative of this Week 6 clash. While Arizona has won three in a row following their stumble against BYU—highlighted by a 34-7 win over Cincinnati and a win over Washington State by 10 as -11.5 favorites—West Virginia is searching for answers after back-to-back losses.

The Mountaineers’ home turf advantage at Milan Puskar Stadium faces a steep test. West Virginia dropped its most recent home appearance 41-24 to Oklahoma State while serving as -1.5 home underdogs, followed by a narrow three-point defeat on the road at Iowa State.

Key Players to Watch on Saturday

All eyes will be on Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita as he leads the Wildcats’ high-powered offense. Now in his fifth and final season at Arizona and his fourth year as the starting quarterback, Fifita is putting together a stellar senior campaign.

Fifita has completed 124 of 168 passes—good for a 73.8% completion rate—accumulating 1,415 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. Nationally, he ranks 10th in passing yards, while his 13 scoring strikes tie him for ninth in the country. Additionally, the senior signal-caller has added three rushing touchdowns this season, already matching his total output from the previous year.

Betting Outlook and Matchup Prediction

With both squads trending in opposite directions, the matchup presents a challenging environment for a West Virginia team trying to halt its two-game skid. Although the Mountaineers return home looking to capitalize on friendly turf, Arizona’s current offensive rhythm under Fifita poses a significant challenge for the West Virginia defense.

The Wildcats have proven capable of handling business on the road after steadying themselves following the Week 2 loss at BYU. Expect Arizona to maintain its momentum in Morgantown, making the Wildcats a strong play against the spread, alongside consideration for the over on a 61.5 point total.

Pick: Arizona -3 (-115)