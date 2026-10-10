Reggiana Faces Tortona in Serie A Amid Injury Concerns

Pallacanestro Reggiana heads into its upcoming Serie A fixture against Tortona grappling with severe roster injuries, following a successful Basketball Champions League debut against Kvis Pardubice. Il Resto del Carlino reported that coach Dimitris Priftis must manage physical exhaustion and fitness doubts regarding key rotation pieces ahead of the domestic clash.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Pace Adjustments: Priftis’s stated need to elevate the tempo points toward increased defensive possessions and potential turnover vulnerabilities.

Priftis’s stated need to elevate the tempo points toward increased defensive possessions and potential turnover vulnerabilities. Betting Margins: Tortona enters following a heavy 108-70 league defeat to BC Roma, making this matchup a tight tactical battle despite Reggio’s physical ailments.

Injury Concerns Test Reggiana Depth

The Biancorossi return to domestic play carrying significant physical fatigue. Following guard ‘Speedy’ Smith’s recent knee issue against Napoli—though he managed a return in European competition—the team faces fresh setbacks. Luca Severini and Riccardo Rossato are both dealing with lingering physical complaints, with Rossato managing a troublesome bout of pubalgia.

Rossato featured for just six minutes during European play before being pulled to preserve his health, mirroring the limited nine-minute stint managed for Severini. Priftis acknowledged the delicate situation facing the medical staff. We have several situations to manage—I hope to have them all available, but certainly we are not in an optimal condition, Priftis told Il Resto del Carlino.

Tactical Pressures and the Tortona Matchup

Tortona travels to Reggio looking to bounce back domestically after suffering a 108-70 blowout against BC Roma at the Pala Tiziano, despite securing a European win over Le Mans in the Coppa. Priftis highlighted the structural depth of the opposition in the build-up. We will face an experienced team that in every position has at least two high-quality players, Priftis analyzed.

The visiting side under Mario Fioretti focuses on attacking defensive mismatches in half-court settings. To counter this deliberate style, Reggiana aims to speed up the game while minimizing live-ball turnovers that fuel opponent fast breaks. They prefer to play against a set defense, and for us, it will be very important to raise the rhythm, but without making too many errors or turnovers that could let them start in the open field, Priftis stated.

Team Recent European Result Last Domestic Result Reggiana Basketball Won vs. Kvis Pardubice Pending Serie A fixture Tortona Won vs. Le Mans Lost vs. BC Roma (108-70)

The Battle for the Glass

The control of rebounds will certainly be fundamental for both teams—we expect a difficult match also from this point of view, Priftis added regarding the physical battle underneath the rim.

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