MTG Announces Marvel Darkhold Destiny Universes Beyond Set for 2027

Wizards of the Coast announced at New York Comic Con that Magic: The Gathering’s first Universes Beyond set of 2027 will be Marvel: Darkhold Destiny, launching on April 9, 2027. The expansion features characters like Doctor Strange and Thor battling cosmic villains across nearly 30 dimensions, alongside an original story and new character created for the set.

The Essentials of the Darkhold Destiny Expansion

Release Timeline: Prereleases begin April 2, 2027, with the full product arriving April 9, 2027, in big-box retailers and local game stores.

Prereleases begin April 2, 2027, with the full product arriving April 9, 2027, in big-box retailers and local game stores. Product Lineup: The release includes normal and Collector booster packs, scene boxes, and four pre-constructed Commander decks themed around Marvel heroes and villains, including the Midnight Sons.

The release includes normal and Collector booster packs, scene boxes, and four pre-constructed Commander decks themed around Marvel heroes and villains, including the Midnight Sons. Gameplay Mechanics: The set introduces Vengeance—an Adventure-like mechanic enabling players to cast spells from the graveyard and return attached permanents to the battlefield—while also marking the return of the Arcane spell subtype.

Marvel and Wizards of the Coast Build an Original Story

While many players anticipated a straightforward adaptation of established teams like the X-Men or Young Avengers, the new expansion centers on an original storyline and brand-new character co-created by designers at Marvel and Wizards of the Coast. This original character will debut in a Marvel Infinity comic series starting in February, written by Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly. The resulting card set explores what is described as the dark side of the Marvel Universe, leaning heavily into vampires, witches, devils, and werewolves.

Despite focusing on an unfamiliar narrative core, the set weaves in iconic roster members. Confirmed characters spotted during panel previews include Doctor Strange, Thor, Hela, Dormammu, Gargantos, and Magik—alongside her demonic alter ego, Darkchild. Press release teases referenced a “vampire-hunting vampire,” which points to Blade’s inclusion in the product line.

Cross-Promotions Align with Avengers Doomsday

The crossover initiative extends far beyond standard card expansion boxes. Wizards of the Coast announced a special collaboration tied to the theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday. Fans who attend opening weekend screenings of the film in Infinity Vision at Regal Cinemas will receive an exclusive Doctor Doom Magic: The Gathering card.

Photo: variety.com

The panel also detailed additional Marvel-themed collector offerings. A multi-drop collection titled “Doomsdrop” will focus primarily on Doctor Doom alongside other Marvel guests, while a limited-edition Secret Lair kit named “Marvel’s History of Heroes” launches November 2 at 9 a.m. PT at $199.99. That 30-card collection features custom artwork from over 30 artists illustrating historic comic moments, from the Fantastic Four’s cosmic ray transformation to Jean Grey becoming the Phoenix.

Product Release Release Window / Date Key Details Secret Lair: Marvel’s History of Heroes November 2 A 30-card collection priced at $199.99 celebrating iconic comic history moments. Avengers: Doomsday Promotion Theatrical Opening Weekend Exclusive Doctor Doom card given to fans attending Infinity Vision screenings at Regal Cinemas. Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Prerelease April 2, 2027 Early-access store events ahead of the official launch. Marvel: Darkhold Destiny Full Launch April 9, 2027 Available in big-box stores and local game stores with boosters, Commander decks, and scene boxes.

Navigating the 2027 Release Schedule and Market Impact

The arrival of Darkhold Destiny on April 9 follows the in-universe sets revealed at MagicCon Amsterdam. Nauctis will occupy roughly two months of spotlight before the Marvel expansion hits shelves, a window that shrinks even further once preview seasons commence.

Photo: thegamer.com

By blending traditional card design with multi-media comic introductions and theatrical promotions, Wizards of the Coast and Marvel are tightening the loop between cinematic releases, print publishing, and tabletop gaming economies.