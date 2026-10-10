Between Steps K-Drama: Kim So-hyun and Choo Young-woo Lead Cast & Episode Guide

ENA’s new romance drama Between Steps pairs Kim So-hyun as graduate student Im Yoo-jin and Choo Young-woo as doctoral student Park Min-jae in a slow-burn narrative about university life and robotics, directed by the late Ahn Pan-seok and written by Min Hyo-jung.

The Bottom Line

Broadcast Schedule: The 12-episode series airs Mondays and Tuesdays in South Korea on ENA, with international streaming availability on Disney+.

The 12-episode series airs Mondays and Tuesdays in South Korea on ENA, with international streaming availability on Disney+. Character Arcs: Park Min-jae navigates his doctoral studies in mechanical engineering after losing his right leg to illness, while Im Yoo-jin reevaluates her career path following a period of personal uncertainty.

Park Min-jae navigates his doctoral studies in mechanical engineering after losing his right leg to illness, while Im Yoo-jin reevaluates her career path following a period of personal uncertainty. Plot Progression: Following an eventful robotics lab visit in the early episodes, the two leads grow closer through academic environments and shared experiences.

How the University Robotics Lab Shapes the Plot of Between Steps

The academic setting of Seohan University serves as the narrative core for Between Steps, anchoring the interactions between its two central characters. Park Min-jae operates as a dedicated doctoral student in the Department of Mechanical Engineering, a path he embraced after leaving competitive swimming behind due to a leg amputation caused by illness. Meanwhile, Im Yoo-jin crosses paths with Min-jae while attempting to rebuild her own trajectory after previously studying fashion. An early turning point in their evolving dynamic occurs when Yoo-jin tours the university robotics lab alongside Min-jae’s colleagues, including junior researcher Choi Han-gyeol.

Photo: Comic Basics

What begins as a routine academic tour quickly escalates during the lab visit. Yoo-jin takes an unexpected interest in the departmental equipment—even holding a baseball bat while staring at a robot—before an incident leaves the facility in complete disarray. The resulting chaos triggers visible frustration from Min-jae and bewilderment among his peers, ultimately drawing the two protagonists deeper into each other’s daily routines and professional pursuits.

Release Schedule and International Streaming Details for Between Steps

The 12-episode series premiered on October 5, 2026. The drama follows a strict twice-weekly release cadence on Mondays and Tuesdays in South Korea through ENA. Following its initial two-episode rollout during the opening week, subsequent installments continue through a six-week run. The narrative is scheduled to conclude with Episode 11 on November 9 and the series finale on November 10, 2026. For viewers outside South Korea, the series is accessible for streaming on Disney+ in supported territories, though specific platform release times vary by regional market.

Photo: Soompi

Supporting Characters and Familial Backgrounds in the Drama

Beyond the university laboratory, the narrative expands into the family lives of its protagonists. Park Hyuk-kwon portrays Lim Yong-seok, the hardworking owner and operator of Jeil Car Center. Alongside him, Seo Jeong-yeon plays Seo Mi-young, who manages administrative and accounting responsibilities for the family’s automotive repair business. These grounded familial dynamics provide emotional stability as Yoo-jin confronts the pressures of university research and career uncertainty alongside Min-jae and his colleagues at Seohan University.