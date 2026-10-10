Japan Manga Family Festival Returns to Martigues for Fourth Edition

The fourth edition of Le Japan Manga Family returns to the Halle de Martigues on October 10 and 11, 2026, bringing together French television nostalgia, Japanese anime music, and contemporary streaming pop culture. Organized by Jérôme Lauzel, the weekend event anticipates roughly 4,000 visitors, blending retro fandoms with modern digital creators.

Festival Details at the Halle de Martigues

Dates: October 10 and 11, 2026, at the Halle de Martigues.

October 10 and 11, 2026, at the Halle de Martigues. Pricing: Daily adult tickets cost 13 €, while child tickets and entry after 16:00 are priced at 10 €.

Daily adult tickets cost 13 €, while child tickets and entry after 16:00 are priced at 10 €. Programming: Highlights include live concerts by Jean-Paul Césari and the vocal duo Alexiane Broque and Doryan Ben, alongside panels with Pokémon voice actor Aurélien Ringelheim, digital creators Batzair and Farod, cosplay competitions, and unlimited laser game access.

Shifting from May to October in Martigues

Organizers moved the festival from its previous May 2024 slot to the autumn calendar. According to festival creator Jérôme Lauzel, the long holiday weekends in May introduced heavy competition from seasonal tourism and outdoor leisure, which left the planning team looking for a more stable seasonal window. The shift aims to secure a steadier audience among regional pop culture fans inside the Halle de Martigues.

The updated schedule features roughly forty exhibitors, with half dedicated exclusively to creators and illustrators. Local institutions are also integrated into the floor plan. Young authors from the Dark School project at the André-Malraux college in Fos-sur-Mer will exhibit their work and run manga drawing workshops, while Martigues-based association Les Fées Parta’Jeux will host tabletop gaming sessions.

Bridging Generations Through Music and Dubbing

The 2026 lineup explicitly targets multi-generational attendance by pairing icons of French television syndication with modern digital phenomena. Saturday’s schedule centers on nostalgic anime references, featuring Jean-Paul Césari performing the classic theme song for Nicky Larson. Aurélien Ringelheim, known for voicing Sacha in the French dub of Pokémon, will host a dedicated panel on voice acting across both days of the event.

Sunday shifts toward contemporary streaming trends, highlighted by a live performance from Alexiane Broque and Doryan Ben. The duo performs the French vocal tracks for Rumi and Jinu in KPop Demon Hunters. K-pop dance performances by groups like Shiro and Fine Squad, alongside participatory dance sessions, complement the musical roster.

All-Inclusive Ticketing and Interactive Attractions

Lauzel emphasized that the 13 € daily entry fee covers all major activities and guest signings without hidden charges. Visitors can access Japanese calligraphy and origami workshops, karaoke setups, retro and modern video game tournaments, and a dedicated laser game arena at no extra cost. In addition to digital and musical programming, professional wrestling demonstrations and beginner sessions are scheduled three times daily, combining athletic performance with comedic presentation.

Festival Element Saturday, October 10 Sunday, October 11 Voice Acting & Guests Aurélien Ringelheim (Pokémon panel, 11:30) Dubbing panel (11:30) Musical Headliners Jean-Paul Césari (Nicky Larson, 15:30) Alexiane Broque & Doryan Ben (KPop Demon Hunters, 14:45) Cosplay Events Cosplay Parade by Aoi Sora (14:20) Cosplay Contest (13:20–14:30) Additional Activities Origami workshops, Shiro K-pop show, laser game, catch Calligraphy workshops, Fine Squad K-pop show, laser game, catch

Doors open at 9:00 for visitors with pre-purchased online tickets and at 10:00 for on-site ticket sales. The venue closes at 19:00 on Saturday and 18:00 on Sunday.