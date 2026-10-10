Home » Entertainment » Katie Dey Returns With New Album Universal Will and Single For You

Melbourne digital pop auteur Katie Dey returns on November 6, 2026, with her new full-length album, universal will, breaking a three-year gap since her previous LP, never falter hero girl. Stereogum reported that the lead single, “for you,” is available now alongside a complete ten-song tracklist for the forthcoming release.

The Bottom Line

Release Date: universal will drops on November 6, 2026, via Bandcamp and digital platforms.

universal will drops on November 6, 2026, via Bandcamp and digital platforms. Lead Single: The opening track, “for you,” runs over five minutes and leans into heavier electric guitars and pounding drums.

The opening track, “for you,” runs over five minutes and leans into heavier electric guitars and pounding drums. Tracklist Scope: The ten-track album follows Dey’s 2023 rarities collection and her last proper studio album.

A Shift in Sonic Scale on the Lead Single

The rollout for universal will begins with its opening track, “for you,” which Stereogum reported is out now. Unlike the lighter electronic arrangements of Katie Dey’s prior output, the new single rocks harder from the outset. It opens with heavy pounding drums and electric guitars before expanding to a near-epic scope that shifts shape across a run time exceeding five minutes.

Despite the heavier instrumentation, the lyricism maintains a direct connection to Dey’s established catalog. The verses string together vivid and occasionally disturbing imagery. Among the standout phrases noted in early listens is the line “not a person just a bundle of data points.”

The Ten-Track Journey of Universal Will

Aside from the arrival of the opening single, official details regarding the project remain sparse across Bandcamp, Instagram, and Dey’s official web presence. However, the complete running order for the ten-track LP has been confirmed for its November release.

Track Number Song Title 01 “for you” 02 “shadow self” 03 “masterplan” 04 “fearless zone” 05 “emerging from debris” 06 “vacant lot / home” 07 “last night of the world” 08 “angel in the server room” 09 “unfathomable you / catherine wheel” 10 “universal will”

The sequence moves from the expansive opening single through thematic tracks like “shadow self” and “angel in the server room,” culminating in the title track.

Three Years Since Never Falter Hero Girl

The upcoming release marks the first major body of work from the Melbourne artist since the arrival of never falter hero girl. While Dey shared a rarities collection in the interim, universal will represents her first dedicated album campaign in three years. Pre-orders for the digital LP are currently live ahead of its official release date.