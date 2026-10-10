Inside the Milwaukee Brewers’ Dominant NLCS Bullpen Trio

The Milwaukee Brewers enter the NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers backed by a dominant three-headed bullpen monster of Trevor Megill, Abner Uribe, and Aaron Ashby, who combined during the regular season for 210 1/3 innings, a 2.65 ERA, and 247 strikeouts.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Volume out of the Pen: Aaron Ashby’s unique deployment—tossing 87 relief innings out of 89 1/3 total frames—provides massive strikeout volume and ratios for alternative pitching formats.

The Mechanics of Megill’s Four-Seamer and Wipeout Curve

Megill serves as the primary closer for a Brewers squad that led the Majors in wins for two straight seasons. Acquired in a minor trade from the Twins early in the 2023 campaign, the 6-foot-8 right-hander has posted a 2.80 ERA with 231 strikeouts across 189 2/3 innings, alongside 81 saves. His fastball averaged 97.9 mph this season with 19 inches of induced vertical break, ranking 19th among qualified four-seamers.

That high perceived rise allows the fastball to miss bats, holding opposing hitters to a .200 batting average while generating 34 strikeouts. Paired with an 88 mph curveball that produced a 46.5 percent whiff rate this year, Megill has elevated his overall execution. Brewers pitching coach Chris Hook highlighted this progression after the National League Division Series, noting: “He’s just really comfortable. He’s commanding the baseball. I think this year that’s the biggest difference. This is just a guy who knows how to handle the situation, commanding both sides of the plate, and the secondary pitches are really good.”

Uribe’s Ground-Ball Rate and Lower Arm Angle

While Megill commands the closer role, Uribe has matched that output with distinct stuff. Since 2025, Uribe’s 1.80 ERA ranks second among 110 relievers tossing at least 100 innings, trailing only Aroldis Chapman.

That lower slot yields an elite ground-ball rate of 54.6 percent, placing him in the 93rd percentile of qualified pitchers. Uribe also limits hard contact effectively, permitting barrels on just 2 percent of batted balls this season. Having reduced his walk rate to 8.1 percent, Uribe provides Milwaukee with a shutdown option capable of neutralizing high-powered lineups.

Ashby’s Multi-Inning Versatility

Rounding out the trio is Ashby, a converted left-handed starter who absorbed heavy relief usage this season. Ashby threw 89 1/3 innings, with 87 coming out of the bullpen—the second-most relief frames in baseball. He finished the regular season with a 3.12 ERA, 116 strikeouts, and 1.5 WAR, per FanGraphs.

That durability surfaced in Game 4 of the Division Series against the San Diego Padres, where Ashby tossed three scoreless frames to bridge the gap between starter Robert Gasser and the late-inning tandem of Megill and Uribe. Hook remarked on Ashby’s competitive drive following the outing, stating, “Ash doing what he did, he didn’t want to come out of the game. He was angry and said he could keep going.”

Reliever Role / Handedness Fastball Velocity Key Secondary Pitch Trevor Megill Closer / RHP 97.9 mph 88 mph Curveball (46.5% Whiff) Abner Uribe High-Leverage / RHP 99.0 mph Sinker Upper-80s Slider (10 in. Horizontal Break) Aaron Ashby Multi-Inning Bridge / LHP 97.7 mph Sinker Slider (56.6% Whiff) & Curveball

This three-headed monster carried their regular-season dominance directly into the NLDS by tossing 12 2/3 of the bullpen’s 19 innings while allowing just one unearned run. Megill, Uribe, and Ashby now face the Dodgers with a trip to the World Series on the line.

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