Atlanta Dream Sweep New York Liberty to Reach First WNBA Finals Since 2013

The Atlanta Dream swept the New York Liberty 85-83 on Friday, October 9, 2026, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, advancing to their first WNBA Finals since 2013. Angel Reese led Atlanta with 22 points, while Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada added 21 and 19 points respectively to seal the best-of-five semifinal series.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Finals Futures & Ticket Demand: With tickets ranging from $257 to $624, market pricing reflects immense fan interest as the Dream chase their first franchise title starting October 17.

How the Fourth-Seeded Dream Closed Out Brooklyn

Playing in a hostile environment against an elimination-bound opponent, the fourth-seeded Atlanta Dream exhibited steady poise throughout Game 3. Every time the New York Liberty manufactured a momentum-swinging play, Atlanta answered decisively. Trailing by two points heading into the fourth quarter, the Dream outscored the hosts 19-15 down the stretch to secure the 85-83 victory and complete the sweep.

Breanna Stewart had an opportunity to tie the game with 15 seconds remaining in regulation, but her floater rimmed out and fell into the hands of Atlanta’s DeWanna Bonner. Later, with 17.7 seconds left and Atlanta holding an 83-81 lead after a turnover, New York received one final possession. Stewart missed a contested layup with nine seconds on the clock, allowing Bonner to sink two free throws with 6.2 seconds remaining to seal the triumph.

Defensive Anchors and Second-Half Rotations

Atlanta’s defensive identity anchored their postseason run. Led by WNBA Defensive Player of the Year Angel Reese, alongside perimeter stoppers Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada, the Dream successfully disrupted New York’s offensive rhythm. Reese’s relentless motor and clutch free-throw shooting—including calm conversions in high-pressure moments—helped stabilize the visitors.

Photo: WBRZ

Meanwhile, New York coach Chris DeMarco made a striking tactical choice in the second half. Aside from subbing Marine Fauthoux in for Pauline Astier with 8:21 remaining in the third quarter, DeMarco kept his primary unit on the floor for the remainder of the game. This meant heavy workloads for Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Leonie Fiebich, and Sabrina Ionescu, who logged extensive minutes as the Liberty attempted to stave off elimination.

Player Team Points Key Statistics Angel Reese Atlanta Dream 22 9 rebounds, crucial free throws Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream 21 Includes standout defensive plays and perimeter scoring Jordin Canada Atlanta Dream 19 11 assists Breanna Stewart New York Liberty 26 Over 39 minutes played Jonquel Jones New York Liberty 26 14 rebounds, 3 blocks

Championship Showdown Against the Golden State Valkyries

By closing out the Liberty, the Atlanta Dream reached the championship series for the fourth time in their 19-year history, seeking their first league title after dropping previous finals appearances in 2010, 2011, and 2013. Their opponents in the WNBA Finals will be the Golden State Valkyries, who completed a sweep of the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

Photo: Defector

The best-of-seven WNBA Finals are scheduled to open on Saturday, October 17, in San Francisco. With games stretching through late October, ticket prices across home venues in Golden State and Atlanta have drawn heavy consumer demand as both franchises chase history.

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