Former BIGBANG member, singer, and actor T.O.P faces an official agency apology after his 20-year fansite, CHOIDOT, abruptly ceased operations on October 9, 2026. The closure followed intense criticism over unfulfilled album promotions, communication breakdowns, and a canceled fan exhibition, exposing deep fractures within the artist’s fandom.

The Fandom Cut-Off and Agency Response

The 20-Year Shutdown: CHOIDOT ended its run after two decades, citing TOPSPOT Pictures’ evasion of responsibility and a failure to honor fan dedication. The Official Apology: On October 10, 2026, TOPSPOT Pictures published an apology acknowledging severe communication gaps and fan disappointment. The Catalyst Controversy: While fans denied that T.O.P’s confirmed relationship with actress Nana caused the site closure, mounting frustrations over solo album rollouts and a canceled fan exhibition accelerated the split.

Why CHOIDOT Ended Two Decades of Support

For twenty years, CHOIDOT operated as a pillar for supporters of T.O.P. The fansite’s final statement—dated August 24, 2006, to October 9, 2026—condemned both the artist and TOPSPOT Pictures for viewing fan devotion as a one-way street. The administrators pointed out that during the release of T.O.P’s solo album Another Dimension, expected stages and proactive outreach were lacking. Because official inquiry channels, communities, and emails were not provided, the fansite’s operators were left handling overseas inquiries and practical logistics independently.

Friction further intensified over a planned fan exhibition meant to accommodate roughly 300 attendees. As participation rates fell short of expectations, financial pressures mounted on the site management, forcing a cancellation. This cancellation coincided precisely with public news regarding T.O.P’s relationship with actress Nana. Although interpretations emerged blaming the dating news for the fallout, the fansite explicitly rebutted those claims, clarifying that they had respected the artist’s privacy and chosen not to discuss his relationship publicly. Instead, they pinned the closure entirely on the agency’s reliance on voluntary labor and its dismissive attitude toward constructive feedback.

How TOPSPOT Pictures Answered the Fandom Crisis

Facing backlash from the community, TOPSPOT Pictures issued a formal apology on October 10, 2026. The agency’s statement addressed the community directly: We deeply apologize to the fans who have waited all this time that news of activities and communication have not reached you sufficiently, causing disappointment and regret.

The management company conceded that it was taking recent feedback very seriously. TOPSPOT Pictures promised to reflect fan opinions in future management decisions. Furthermore, the agency committed to reviewing its communication methods and pledged to deliver updates through official channels as soon as improvement plans are established.

Key Milestone Date Details Fansite Origin August 24, 2006 CHOIDOT begins its 20-year run supporting T.O.P. Fansite Closure October 9, 2026 CHOIDOT shuts down operations, citing poor communication and agency neglect. Agency Apology October 10, 2026 TOPSPOT Pictures issues a formal apology and promises operational reforms.

Rebuilding Trust Beyond the BIGBANG Era

The rift highlights a vulnerability in long-term idol-fan relationships, particularly as veteran performers transition into independent acting and solo music ventures. T.O.P’s career evolution—from a BIGBANG member to an actor—has continually tested the loyalty of supporters. With CHOIDOT permanently offline, the immediate test for TOPSPOT Pictures lies in whether its promised communication overhauls can successfully bridge the gap between management and a disillusioned fanbase.