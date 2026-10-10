Befrienders Mauritius records rise in monthly calls

Befrienders Mauritius recorded between 500 and 600 monthly calls, marking a rise from 400 to 500 earlier in the year. Association president Sheïla Cheekhoory highlighted that adolescents increasingly confide in artificial intelligence platforms like ChatGPT before being redirected to the helpline.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Digital Triaging: Artificial intelligence tools are serving as unintended first-line triage mechanisms for adolescents experiencing psychological distress.

Artificial intelligence tools are serving as unintended first-line triage mechanisms for adolescents experiencing psychological distress. Community Integration: The World Health Organization (WHO) advocates for care anchored in the community rather than long-stay psychiatric facilities.

Rising Call Volumes and Digital Interventions at Befrienders Mauritius

The operational data from Befrienders Mauritius reveals an increase in calls. Call volumes climbed from between 400 and 500 monthly contacts to between 500 and 600 monthly. Sheïla Cheekhoory noted an unexpected explanation: adolescents frequently initiate dialogues with ChatGPT before discovering the helpline through the chatbot. Many young callers express reluctance to approach parents due to anticipated punitive reactions or a perceived lack of understanding.

This surge follows a wider trend. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than one billion people in the world live with a mental health condition. The distress follows in part the calendar. Academic examination intervals during November and December, followed by results in January and February, see students calling more, driven by fear and worry. Concurrently, end-of-year holiday periods remind people of bereavements and separations.

Socioeconomic Pressures and the Weight of Continuous Negative News

Beyond academic and seasonal stressors, callers present with socioeconomic hardships. Sheïla Cheekhoory emphasized that job losses and addictions—particularly drugs and alcohol—are causing damage. The transmission of anxiety operates via continuous environmental exposure; when a mother hears of a disappearance, she worries if she has a daughter of the same age, and tension installs itself in the home.

Stressor Category Primary Demographic Affected Observed Manifestation Academic Calendars Students Fear and worry Substance Abuse Young people Desire to overcome addiction Socioeconomic Strain Working mothers Fatigue from carrying work and home responsibilities

To cope, Sheïla Cheekhoory suggests techniques that cost nothing: walking barefoot on sand or earth, placing a hand on a tree, breathing exercises, reading, meditation, yoga, and journaling. She also advocates for time in family, especially with young people, stressing that the quality of conversation is important.

Invisible Disabilities and Educational Integration Challenges

Addressing the broader spectrum of conditions, Nadjah Abbasakoor, director of The Inclusion Station and founder of the Sunflower Charitable Foundation, highlights the effort carried by individuals with invisible disabilities. Conditions such as autism, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, dyslexia, chronic illnesses, and sensory or cognitive impairments frequently evade casual observation. Affected individuals compensate, adapt, and hide their difficulties, expending significant effort to do simple things.

Public miscomprehension often manifests as dismissive invalidation, where cognitive and learning impediments are misattributed to laziness. Nadjah Abbasakoor notes that inclusion must be introduced in schools, workplaces, public services, and daily communication. The adoption of the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower network, which she represents in Mauritius and the Seychelles, allows individuals to signal a non-visible condition without having to give their diagnosis.

Empowering Youth Through Non-Formal Educational Networks

Aligning with the World Health Organization theme of listening to lived experience, local initiatives actively involve marginalized youth. Adolescent Non-Formal Education Network (ANFEN) student ambassadors recently presented three videos they helped imagine: Rezilians, Respe, and Lamitie under the initiative #ToPaTousel. Participants from specialized learning centers demonstrate recovery through vocational training and academic remediation, benefiting from psychosocial support that allows them to speak freely without being judged.

When to Consult

Sheïla Cheekhoory emphasizes that while the association is there to listen, help, and give small leads, the individual must act themselves. She encourages talking to a friend, a parent, a doctor, a psychologist, or an association.

Sustained public health progress depends on community support. While non-governmental organizations provide vital support, access to care in the public service remains largely unknown, and a representative from the Ministry of Health stated they will respond regarding resources and follow-up in the coming days.