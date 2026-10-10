American Hospital Association sues Trump administration over 340B drug rebate pilot

The American Hospital Association has filed a federal lawsuit against the Trump administration to halt a pilot program that would replace upfront discounts with after-the-fact rebates for 25 high-cost drugs under Medicare, challenging a regulatory overhaul slated to take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What is changing: A federal pilot program is scheduled to shift how hospitals buy 25 of the costliest medications used under Medicare, moving from immediate discounts to a rebate system.

A federal pilot program is scheduled to shift how hospitals buy 25 of the costliest medications used under Medicare, moving from immediate discounts to a rebate system. The financial crunch: Medical facilities contend that officials underestimated the expenses they will face by purchasing medications at full market rates and subsequently seeking reimbursement.

Medical facilities contend that officials underestimated the expenses they will face by purchasing medications at full market rates and subsequently seeking reimbursement. Patient impact: Hospitals described in “granular detail the catastrophic impact” the rebate model would have.

The Legal Challenge Against the Rebate Pilot

The American Hospital Association is returning to federal court to block the Trump administration’s second attempt at revamping the 340B drug discount program. The initiative targets 25 of the costliest and most widely used drugs covered under Medicare, setting a Jan. 1, 2027 effective date.

This new legal action follows a previous lawsuit filed in 2025. In that earlier case, a judge temporarily halted a more limited version of the pilot, which originally encompassed 10 drugs. Following that, the Health and Human Services Department voluntarily withdrew the plan after losing on appeal before returning with the expanded version.

Weighing Administrative Costs Against Drug Savings

The core dispute centers on the economic mechanics of purchasing pharmaceuticals under the federal 340B statute. According to the American Hospital Association, federal authorities failed to properly calculate the financial burden placed on medical centers that must first pay retail costs for pharmaceuticals before seeking subsequent refunds.

During the regulatory rulemaking process, the Health Resources and Services Administration—the HHS division administering 340B—received more than 2,400 public comments. Hospital administrators described in “granular detail the catastrophic impact” the rebate model would have.

Program Parameter Initial 2025 Proposal Expanded 2027 Pilot Target Drug Count 10 drugs 25 drugs Discount Mechanism Upfront discounts After-the-fact rebates Effective Date Status Halted by judge, withdrawn Challenged in court (Jan. 1, 2027)

Future Timeline and Regulatory Uncertainty

With the expanded pilot scheduled to launch Jan. 1, 2027, the ongoing litigation introduces uncertainty into federal drug pricing policy.

References

Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). 340B Drug Pricing Program Overview.

STAT+ Reporting on Federal Health Policy and 340B Litigation.

American Hospital Association (AHA) Legal Filings on Medicare Drug Rebate Models.