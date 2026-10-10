Scammers use dead singer Glen Hansard in fake investment scams

Scam posts featuring the late singer Glen Hansard have surfaced across X, utilizing fabricated wills, fake bank accounts, and imagery to lure users into investment schemes, according to an investigation by The Journal.

The Bottom Line

At least 15 separate accounts registered in Turkey posted the identical scam before being removed from X.

The fraudulent posts used a fake article designed to mimic the Irish Independent, complete with bogus will details and fabricated investment accounts.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has issued public warnings regarding these sophisticated online investment hoaxes.

The Anatomy of the Glen Hansard Will Hoax on X

The fraudulent campaign began with a provocative hook on X designed to drive traffic: “SORRY HE DID what? The clause in Glen Hansard’s will that silenced the room.” At least 15 separate accounts, all seemingly registered in Turkey according to records, disseminated the exact same text alongside a blurred, fake image of the late musician playing his guitar. A play button directed users away from the social media platform and onto an elaborately designed replica of the Irish Independent website.

The deception went to great lengths to establish false credibility. The fake article claimed that Ireland learned of Glen Hansard’s death on a Tuesday morning—discrepant with the actual date of his passing on a Wednesday in July, several weeks prior to the simulated publication date of Tuesday, September 8. From there, the text detailed fictitious clauses within Hansard’s will, including purported access to an investment account holding €480,000. A screenshot of a fake bank account accompanied the text to persuade readers that a modest investment of €250 could yield €480,000 through an unverified trading platform.

Fabricated Letters and Endorsements Targeting Grieving Audiences

To deepen the illusion of authenticity, the scammers enclosed a fake letter written to Hansard’s wife Maire. The fabricated correspondence implored her to invest in the dubious trading system, quoting a sentimental appeal tailored to the late musician: “I wanted you and Christy to have something that doesn’t depend on me being alive and able to play. Trust the system. I tested it for three years. It works.” The message concluded with a postscript advising her to buy Christy a cheap guitar because “the cheap ones have more soul.”

The fraudulent site further claimed that the Irish Independent had conducted an independent investigation into the platform, declaring it “legitimate” and “fully operational” in Ireland. Despite these elaborate staging tactics, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has already issued a public warning about them. However, this particular iteration marks a shift in online fraud tactics.

The Rising Threat of Scams Targeting Deceased Public Figures

This incident represents an evolution in digital deception. As FactCheck Editor Stephen McDermott writes, “given how the methods of online scammers have evolved in recent years, it likely means we’ve entered an era where even the dead are seen as fair game to con people out of money.” Unlike other fake endorsements where public figures could step forward to debunk claims or sue social media platforms to stop them from hosting these posts—as people like Micheál Martin and Denis O’Brien have done—deceased individuals cannot defend their likeness or estate.

Consequently, that responsibility will likely fall to his grieving partner. In response to the proliferation of these unauthorized endorsements, the CCPC continues to advise consumers that “scammers are skilled at appearing knowledgeable and trustworthy, with professional-looking websites and a carefully crafted proposal.” Regulatory bodies remind the public to verify whether a firm is regulated on the Central Bank of Ireland register and to never invest in something you don’t understand.

Scam Element Fabricated Detail Verified Reality Date of Death Tuesday, September 8 Wednesday in July Investment Claim €250 turned into €480,000 Entirely fraudulent trading scheme Source Publication Imposter Irish Independent article Unauthorized fake branding