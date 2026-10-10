TikTok founder Zhang Yiming becomes Asia's richest person

ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming has claimed the title of Asia’s richest person with a net worth of $105.5 billion, surpassing traditional industrial and retail tycoons across the continent, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The Shift from Traditional Wealth to Software and AI

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index recorded Zhang Yiming’s net worth at $105.5 billion as of September 16, marking a staggering leap from the $13 billion tracked when Bloomberg first calculated his wealth in 2019. His fortune grew by $40.3 billion over the course of the year alone, placing the 43-year-old software engineering graduate ahead of long-standing regional leaders.

Energy and retail magnates Gautam Adani of the Adani Group, whose wealth stands at $104.8 billion, and Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Group, holding $81.3 billion, were pushed down the ranks. Other notable figures far behind Zhang include Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai at $63.7 billion, SoftBank Chairman Masayoshi Son at $53.6 billion, and Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Y. Lee, who ranked 17th with $32.7 billion. This reorganization of the billionaire index underscores a generational transition of wealth from energy and retail toward software and artificial intelligence.

From Algorithm-Driven News to Global Short-Form Dominance

After beginning his career as a developer, he co-founded ByteDance in 2012 alongside his college roommate Liang Rubo. Unlike many tech startups in China that traditionally sought funding or partnerships from the dominant "Big Three" firms—Baidu, Tencent, and Alibaba—ByteDance chose an independent path from its inception.

The company’s initial product was Jinri Toutiao, a personalized news aggregation application that abandoned human editors in favor of data analysis and algorithmic content recommendation. ByteDance replicated this underlying formula when it launched Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, in 2016. TikTok subsequently achieved international expansion by capturing the engagement patterns of Generation Z users worldwide.

Stepping Back from Leadership While Backing AI Investment

At the peak of the company’s expansion in 2021, Zhang stepped down as Chief Executive Officer at the age of 38, stating that he lacked the skills of an ideal manager. Liang Rubo assumed the CEO role and continues to lead the organization.

Despite relinquishing daily executive duties, Zhang has not severed ties with ByteDance. He operates out of public view, focusing on positioning the company for what lies beyond TikTok. Under Liang’s current leadership, ByteDance continues to invest heavily in artificial intelligence to navigate regulatory hurdles in the United States and the broader geopolitical competition surrounding technological supremacy.