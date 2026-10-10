Cam Talbot sets NHL record with win on ninth different team

Cam Talbot made NHL history on Friday night, October 9, 2026, by becoming the first goaltender in league history to win a game with nine different teams.

A Milestone Victory in Columbus

Playing in his first season with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Talbot secured the milestone by stopping 20 shots during a 3-2 shootout victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins, ESPN reported. The 39-year-old veteran sealed the win by denying all three of Pittsburgh’s attempts in the shootout. With the performance, Talbot surpassed a record previously held by Curtis McElhinney, Sean Burke, and Ron Tugnutt.

Photo: apnews.com

According to ESPN Research, the victory also cemented a franchise milestone, making Talbot the oldest goaltender in Blue Jackets history to earn a win. Reflecting on the team’s effort, Talbot pointed to a strong collective start.

“The guys did an unbelievable job to start,” Talbot said of his teammates. “We were all over them. We controlled the pace of that game from pretty much start to finish.”

“We deserved to win that game,” Talbot said. “And for me to let them down would have been hard for me after the way we played. So, I’m just glad that I could seal a win.”

Journeyman Resiliency Across Thirteen Seasons

Now in his 13th NHL season, Talbot has established a reputation as a reliable veteran presence across the league. Prior to his arrival in Columbus, his career trajectory included stints with the New York Rangers, Edmonton, Philadelphia, Calgary, Minnesota, Ottawa, Detroit and the Los Angeles Kings.

Photo: tsn.ca

Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness offered high praise for his goaltender’s poise under pressure following the final whistle.

“There is a veteran. He knows how to play,” Columbus coach Rick Bowness said of Talbot. “He knows how to keep himself in the game. He’s been around, and he played outstanding for us, clearly.”

AP News highlighted visual moments from the hard-fought contest, capturing the physical battles around the crease as Talbot turned away pressure from Pittsburgh stars like Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin. As the Blue Jackets settle into the early weeks of the 2026-2027 campaign, Talbot’s record-setting night provides both a stabilizing anchor for the crease and a remarkable chapter in a well-traveled career.