Kentucky Football vs. LSU On As Scheduled Despite Forecast

Kentucky Athletics announced that Saturday’s 7 p.m. ET football game against LSU at Kroger Field remains scheduled as planned despite expected rainy and windy conditions, though the halftime drone show has been rescheduled for a future home game.

Weather Impacts on Game Day Operations and Fan Guidance

UK Athletics reported that weather conditions are being closely monitored. Rainy and windy conditions are expected throughout portions of Saturday. Due to the forecast, the halftime drone show will be rescheduled for a future home game. To align with the event’s Blue-Out color scheme, blue ponchos and other wet-weather items will be offered at UK Team Shop stands situated near Gate 4 and across the Kroger Field concourses until inventory is exhausted. Umbrellas are permitted, but may not be opened in the seating area.

Fans attending Saturday’s game should prepare for rain, bring appropriate rain gear, and dress for cooler temperatures. Tents, canopies, and other loose tailgating items should be properly secured, and fans should not leave unsecured tents or loose items behind when entering Kroger Field. Furthermore, the Cat Walk could be moved indoors to Nutter Field House due to weather, with additional information to be shared if that change is made.

Fans should check official Kentucky Athletics media channels for the latest game-day information. Saturday’s game is sold out, and verified resale tickets may be purchased at UKAthletics.com/fb26, while tickets for future games remain available at UKFootballTix.com.

Traffic and Parking Adjustments for Lexington

Given that the Keeneland Fall Meet is active and a bustling weekend is anticipated throughout Lexington, attendees ought to organize their schedules beforehand, build in extra transit time, and get to Kroger Field ahead of schedule. Spectators going to both the racetrack and the football matchup can benefit from utilizing the Kroger Field-Keeneland shuttle service.

Permit parking occupants are advised to check the traffic guidelines and designated pathways leading to their designated parking zones prior to heading out. Following the designated route for each lot will help traffic personnel direct vehicles efficiently. General motorists and those not participating in game-day activities are urged to steer clear of the Kroger Field and athletic complex zones—particularly Alumni Drive and Cooper Drive—since traffic flow management in these sectors is tailored to guide permitted vehicles toward their allocated spaces.

Patrons lacking parking passes have the option to check the non-permit football parking map and consider the reserved single-game lot for $50 per vehicle located at the William T. Young Library lots at Woodland and Columbia avenues, or Parking Structure 6, which is free while space remains available. Fans with a permit to park in Parking Structure 7 may enter and exit from Complex Drive or Sports Center Drive, where increased vehicle volume is expected. Due to construction near the UK Medical Campus, fans should avoid University Drive, and Cooper Drive will close four hours before kickoff.