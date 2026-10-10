Microscope Video Contest Winner Disqualified for AI-Generated Footage

The winner of a prestigious microscopic imaging competition has been disqualified after judges determined his winning entry of beating cilia in a child’s airways was generated using artificial intelligence, according to a report by NOS.

The Bottom Line

Tsinghua University researcher Ning Xu won the Small World in Motion competition with a video of microscopic cilia.

British scientist Robert Hirst challenged the entry immediately, stating the cellular movement did not match primary ciliary dyskinesia (PCD).

Nikon disqualified the entry following an investigation, awarding the prize to Vietnamese entrant Nam Nhat Nguyen instead.

Skepticism Erupts in the Scientific Community

Researcher Ning Xu of Tsinghua University in China submitted a short video for the Small World in Motion competition showing microscopic cilia moving within the airways of a child suffering from the rare hereditary condition PCD. In patients with PCD, microscopic cilia fail to move properly, making it difficult to clear mucus and other matter from the lungs. Immediately after the winner was chosen, skepticism arose within the scientific community regarding the validity of the footage. Robert Hirst, a British scientist with over 20 years of research experience studying PCD, stated to the BBC that he “onmiddellijk wist dat de video in scène was gezet”. Hirst noted that the cells and cilia in the clip looked “totaal anders uit dan die van PCD-patiënten”.

Digital Artifacts and Investigation Results

Other observers detailed how cells appeared and vanished in the video in ways that violate fundamental cell biology. Reviewers also discovered watermarks embedded in the source files that typically indicate AI-generated video outputs. Maker Xu denied the allegations of fakery, maintaining that he used artificial intelligence solely “om kenmerken in de gereconstrueerde grijsschaalafbeeldingen te onderscheiden en te visualiseren”, as reported by Ars Technica. Nikon, the organizer of the competition, initiated a formal review and concluded the video failed to meet contest guidelines. The prize was reassigned to Nam Nhat Nguyen from Vietnam, who submitted imagery featuring a small roundworm and a single-celled organism.

Precedents in Digital and Photographic Competitions

The integration of artificial intelligence into visual competitions has repeatedly sparked controversy across global art and photography contests. German artist Boris Eldagen won the Sony World Photography Award in 2023 with an AI-generated image, admitting the deception afterward to ignite a public debate regarding the future of photography. Conversely, photographer Miles Astray was disqualified from a 2024 contest featuring an AI category after submitting a genuine, unmanipulated photograph of a flamingo. Astray intentionally challenged the rules, noting he wanted to see if he could turn the process around by submitting a real image that appeared surreal enough to be mistaken for synthetic art.

Year Competition Controversy Outcome 2023 Sony World Photography Award Winning entry created entirely with AI Disqualified after admission 2024 Unspecified Photo Contest (AI Category) Real photo of a flamingo submitted Disqualified for being authentic N.v.t. Small World in Motion Microscopic cilia video generated via AI Disqualified; prize awarded to Nam Nhat Nguyen

The ongoing friction between human photography and algorithmic generation highlights the persistent verification challenges facing contest organizers as digital fabrication tools advance.