Victoria Police issue fresh appeal 40 years after Albert Pisani death

Almost 40 years since his remains were discovered in a shallow bushland grave, the family of Albert Pisani continues to grapple with the enduring pain of his unsolved death. Victoria Police issued a fresh appeal for information on Saturday, marking exactly four decades since the 27-year-old father of five was last seen on October 10, 1986.

Walking into the Gippsland Mist

Albert Pisani was last seen walking along Prince Street in Moe, a town in Victoria’s Latrobe Valley. According to details reported by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, he intended to visit a bank in the town centre before returning home to his partner and five children for lunch.

Because he was well-known for his fascination with trucks and frequently built relationships with local and interstate drivers, embarking on hitchhiking trips that lasted days at a time, his family did not immediately sound the alarm. Five days passed without word before he was officially reported missing on October 15, 1986, triggering widespread police searches across the region.

Those searches ended grimly eight months later. On June 9, 1987, search crews located his remains in bushland within Driffield, roughly 20 kilometres away from his Moe home.

Unresolved Workplace Tensions and Missing Answers

Investigators maintain that Pisani met with foul play. Detectives believe he was involved in a dispute at his workplace—the State Electricity Commission (SEC) Briquette Factory in nearby Morwell—just prior to his disappearance.

Despite decades of inquiries, interviews with associates, and public appeals, investigators remain uncertain who orchestrated his death or what specific motivation drove it. Missing Persons Squad Detective Inspector David Dunstan addressed reporters on Saturday, stating that these investigations are never closed and that the killer remains at large.

Police believe that Albert met with foul play, and the persons responsible for that were responsible for his death, Detective Inspector Dunstan told reporters. These types of missing persons investigations are never closed and sadly, Albert’s killer remains out there.

Police have repeatedly confirmed that Pisani had no prior criminal history and was not known to police before his disappearance.

Forty Years of Fear for a Grieving Family

The passage of time has done little to dull the psychological toll on the Pisani family. Albert was the eldest of eight siblings, leaving behind a massive void that rippled through generations.

His mother, Mary, died in 2016 before she was able to learn the truth about her son’s disappearance. His surviving sisters, Karen Pisani and Carol Ward, released public statements reflecting on the lifelong impact of the unsolved crime.

Albert was dearly missed and loved by all, Karen Pisani said, adding, I still live in fear of the unknown crime.

Karen noted that she never had the chance to properly know her older brother and godfather, whose death cast a heavy shadow over her everyday existence. Carol Ward echoed similar sentiments regarding the devastating toll the prolonged mystery took on their late mother.

A Million-Dollar Incentive for Breaking Allegiances

Authorities confirmed on Saturday that this financial reward remains fully active for information leading to a conviction.

State prosecutors will consider indemnifying anyone who helps identify the offenders, police said.