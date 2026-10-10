French Astronaut Sophie Adenot Returns to Earth After Record Space Mission

French astronaut Sophie Adenot completed a record-breaking 235 days in space, returning to Earth via a Dragon capsule that splashed down in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of California. Adenot experienced “all human emotions” during her mission, which marked the longest uninterrupted orbital stay by a European astronaut.

The 44-year-old astronaut touched down on solid ground on a Saturday in Germany, arriving at the European Space Agency training centre in Cologne visibly weakened and requiring assistance from two physicians. Adenot described a turbulent return sequence, highlighting the “difficult” splashdown where her Crew-12 team’s capsule endured “a lot of waves for 25 minutes.” Despite the physiological tolls of microgravity, her immediate reaction upon being extracted by commandos was a request to return to orbit.

Physiological Tolls of 235 Days in Orbit

Long-duration spaceflight places extreme demands on the human body. Without gravity’s constant mechanical load, astronauts experience bone loss, muscle wasting, cardiovascular deconditioning, and even visual problems.

Adenot now faces an intensive recovery program of about three weeks in Germany to regain her pre-flight condition. The return to Earth is a “cocktail of astonishing emotions” balancing the relief of homecoming against immediate physical rehabilitation challenges.

Breaking European Orbital Records and Spacewalk Milestones

Adenot’s mission pushed boundaries for European space exploration. Beyond setting the duration record for a European astronaut, she also made history during the mission.

Photo: Yahoo News UK

She became the first French female astronaut to venture outside the space station for a spacewalk, executing three spacewalks on August 18 and 25, and September 1. Operating 400km above the surface, Adenot observed a planetary perspective devoid of artificial lines.

At 400km away from Earth, Adenot could see there are “no divisions, no borders” but “just a precious planet that we all share.”

The physical contrast between the environment of the ISS and the wave-battered recovery in the Pacific marked the conclusion of an eight-month mission for the European Space Agency.