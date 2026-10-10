Samsung One UI 9 Update: Eligible Galaxy Devices and New Features

Samsung Deploys One UI 9 Based on Android 17 Across Galaxy Lineup

Samsung Electronics started rolling out One UI 9 based on Android 17 on September 16, 2026, targeting its newest foldable devices and flagship smartphones. Xataka reported that the initial distribution reached the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8 before expanding to the Galaxy S26 series in South Korea and global markets.

Galaxy S26 and Foldable Devices Leading the Rollout

The initial distribution phase covers specific high-end hardware released across 2025 and 2026. Samsung Global Newsroom confirmed that the update is active on the Galaxy S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra. La Verdad Noticias noted that the rollout happens in stages, meaning users might not see the download notification simultaneously even within the exact same device family. Devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold7, Galaxy Z Flip7, Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25+, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and Galaxy S25 FE participated in beta programs across select markets prior to the stable release.

New Artificial Intelligence and Interface Features

One UI 9 integrates expanded Galaxy AI capabilities, including Now Nudge and Now Brief. Now Nudge surfaces contextual suggestions within the keyboard, message notifications, and floating buttons for calendar reservations and Google Maps locations. Voice Recorder now structures notes using automated headers and tables. Document Scan handles curved book pages and folded corners with minimal manual intervention. Furthermore, My FanCam keeps a selected person centered through automatic video re-framing during playback.

Photo: Infosertec

Customization, Security, and Privacy Controls

The software update introduces a redamp of the Quick Panel, allowing users to adjust slider sizes and separate sound modes. A new menu named Warranty and Care integrates device diagnostics, repair estimates, and Samsung Care+ management directly into system settings. Privacy Alerts utilizes on-device artificial intelligence to flag unnecessary background permission access, while Scam Detection expands support to additional countries and languages.

Deployment Timeline for Mid-Range and Older Hardware

Samsung anticipates expanding the stable software release to older plegables and flagships including the Galaxy Z Fold6 and the Galaxy S24 series, alongside Galaxy A57 and A37 models in upcoming weeks. Devices from 2023 and prior are nearing the end of their four-year support windows, leaving models like early Galaxy A-series variants off the official compatibility list. Users can check for the download manually by opening device settings and navigating to the software update section.

Photo: La Verdad Noticias