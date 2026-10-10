Leapmotor’s new B05 electric vehicle, brought to Europe via a partnership with Stellantis, enters the classic C-segment at a price of 359,900 kronor. Built on the LEAP 3.5 rear-wheel-drive platform, the model features a 218-horsepower motor and a 67.1 kilowatt-hour battery, delivering a WLTP-certified range of 482 kilometers.

The Bottom Line

Engineering Adjustments: Fine-tuned by Stellantis engineers for European roads, the model features a 50:50 weight distribution and a lowered center of gravity to eliminate body roll.

Platform Engineering and Powertrain Specifications

The B05 shares its core architecture with the B10 SUV, utilizing the LEAP 3.5 platform designed specifically for rear-wheel-drive electric vehicles. According to testing details covered by dn.se, the powertrain delivers identical output figures—218 horsepower paired with a 67.1 kilowatt-hour battery pack.

Dimensionally, the B05 matches the B10’s 272-centimeter wheelbase while cutting length by nine centimeters and height by 14 centimeters. Stellantis engineers recalibrated the suspension, though the setup retains a relatively soft configuration intended to balance sporty handling with long-distance comfort.

Photo: OMNI

Specification Leapmotor B05 ProMax Leapmotor B10 SUV Length / Height 443 cm / 152 cm Comparable / +14 cm height Battery Capacity 67.1 kWh 67.1 kWh Power Output 218 hp 218 hp WLTP Range 482 km 434 km Price (SEK) 359,900 kr 369,900 kr

Cabin Ergonomics and Driver Assistance Systems

Inside the cabin, dn.se notes that the lower roofline removes the airy atmosphere found in the B10, replacing it with a more grounded seating position. Materials feature solid, soft-touch surfaces uncommon in this price tier, accompanied by frameless doors typically reserved for premium segments. The layout centralizes controls on a responsive 14-inch touchscreen, complemented by a compact 8.8-inch driver display.

On-road evaluations highlight mixed results regarding active safety technology. While steering feedback improves over the B10, lane-keeping assistance exhibits aggressive and erratic behavior on winding secondary roads. Furthermore, highway testing reveals noticeable wind noise around the A-pillars, an artifact of the frameless door design.

Commercial Scope and Market Valuation Context

As reported by svd.se and OMNI, Wall Street indices rebounded following previous inflation and interest rate pressures, with the Dow Jones Industrial Index climbing 0.8 percent and the S&P 500 adding 0.6 percent alongside recovering technology equities.

Photo: Aftonbladet

While the B05 is slated as a contender for Europe’s Car of the Year 2027 award, questions remain regarding how European consumers will absorb a C-segment hatchback priced nearly identically to its utility-focused stablemate, especially given the lack of cargo flexibility and towing utility.

Global Markets and Technology Sector Movements

Trading on Wall Street received an additional boost after US President Donald Trump stated that he had reached an agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin regarding the supply of Russian diesel to both the American and global markets. Technology equities served as primary drivers during Friday’s trading session, including Palantir rising 5.2 percent, Microsoft increasing 2.4 percent, and Amazon closing up 3.3 percent, alongside gains for AI-related companies such as Coreweave, Oracle, and Broadcom.