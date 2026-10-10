Dutch Euro95 Fuel Prices Near Historic Record Amid Middle East Unrest

Dutch motorists face pressure at the fuel pump as Euro95 prices hover just 0.2 cents below their historic peak. Driven by geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and surging transport tariffs for crude oil, pump costs have climbed, matching diesel prices and impacting annual driving budgets.

Euro95 Nears Historic Peak Amid Middle East Unrest

The average advisory price for a liter of Euro95 in the Netherlands rose to 2.728 euro, sitting a mere 0.2 cent under the all-time high recorded in September according to data compiled by UnitedConsumers. That peak reached an average advisory price of 2.730 euro per liter as tracked by the consumer platform.

Automobilists across the Netherlands increasingly feel the pinch at the pump as the conflict in the Middle East continues to impact global oil production and transport.

The upward trajectory comes after a brief dip earlier in the week before prices climbed again by 1.3 cent on Thursday and another 1.4 cent on Friday. Market observers link the surge to conflict in the Middle East and associated disruptions in crude supply chains.

Soaring Tanker Costs and Refinery Pressures

Beyond crude oil values, the expense of transporting petroleum across the ocean has escalated dramatically. High demand for maritime transport has sent charter rates for vessels soaring as regional conflicts squeeze energy logistics.

Photo: MAN MAN

The opening of a protected corridor through Omani waters allows extra export of crude oil and more ship movements, but also puts the already overheated market under further pressure. Rico Luman, ING economist

Operating an oil tanker now demands approximately 500,000 dollars per day according to calculations from the ING, representing roughly ten times the average daily rate seen during the previous year. At the same time, high profit margins maintained by oil companies at the refining stage continue to inflate costs at filling stations.

Diesel Parity and Annual Motoring Budgets

The ongoing price shifts have erased the traditional gap between fuel varieties as petrol prices caught up to diesel. Advisory rates for diesel stood at 2.732 euro per liter, matching the level reached by Euro95 after a 0.4 cent weekend increase for petrol while diesel prices remained static. Diesel hit a historic record advisory price of 2.824 euros per liter on September 19, driven by supply and demand imbalances where regional requirements occasionally exceed refinery delivery capacities.

Photo: Autobahn

For the average motorist, these high rates translate to annual expenditures based on data analyses combining vehicle registrations and consumption records. Assuming an average annual distance of 10,775 kilometers and factory-rated efficiency of 5,88 liters per 100 kilometers, the typical petrol vehicle demands an expenditure of roughly 1,550 euro per year under September pricing levels. Diesel automobiles cover an average distance of 17,519 kilometers annually with a factory fuel consumption of 4,95 liters per 100 kilometers, pushing average annual diesel fuel costs to at least 2,164 euros.

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Vehicle Model Estimated Annual Fuel Cost Peugeot 108 €1,125 Volkswagen Polo €1,430 Volkswagen Golf €1,558 Nissan Qashqai €1,669 BMW 3-serie €1,883 Mercedes C-klasse €1,885

Market analysts note that vehicle choice influences total exposure to these pump prices since consumption rates vary across different models. While smaller compacts such as the Peugeot 108 remain relatively economical at an estimated 1,125 euro annually based on standardized mileage, heavier sedans and SUVs push past 1,880 euro per year under identical driving distances.

Looking ahead, the cabinet proposes a one-year extension of the temporary excise duty discounts on petrol and diesel through December 31, 2027, though this measure remains conditional upon parliamentary approval from both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Consumers seeking relief can bypass major highway stations to reduce immediate costs as advisory figures primarily reflect premium pricing locations. According to the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets, drivers willing to shop around and patronize cheaper local stations can save approximately 12.50 euro on a single tank fill-up.