Silvia Salemi Discusses Trauma and Music in Lucca

Silvia Salemi brings her autobiographical novel La voce nel cassetto to Villa Bottini on Sunday as part of the LuccAutori rassegna, discussing her early childhood trauma, her Sanremo debut with “A casa di Luca,” and her ongoing critique of digital perfection, La Nazione reported.

Here is what you need to know about the singer’s appearance in Lucca:

Silvia Salemi is presenting her memoir La voce nel cassetto at Villa Bottini in an event organized in collaboration with the Lions Club Lucca Host.

The book explores her family history, including the childhood death of her sister, and how finding an old audio recording helped Salemi recover her own voice.

Salemi has voiced strong concerns over modern pressures toward physical and digital perfection, drawing a direct line from her hit “A casa di Luca” to contemporary anxieties about artificial intelligence and climate change.

Uncovering the Past at Villa Bottini

Sunday’s event marks Salemi’s first visit to Lucca. The presentation centers on La voce nel cassetto, an intense personal narrative that traces her journey through personal tragedy, music, and artistic recovery. La Nazione reported that the volume examines a family history defined by the early loss of her sister.

Salemi explained the origin of the book to the outlet, stating that the project stems directly from her family background and why she holds music so dearly today. The trauma of her sister’s death when they were very young initially caused her to lose her voice entirely. That voice eventually returned through an unexpected discovery.

Inside a drawer where her mother kept her late sister’s belongings, Salemi found an old audio recording. “Riascoltando la sua voce da una registrazione trovata all’interno di un cassetto, dove mia madre custodiva gelosamente tutte le cose che le appartenevano: da lì, sono riuscita a ritrovare anche la mia,” Salemi explained to La Nazione.

Resisting Perfection and Artificial Intelligence

Reflecting on artistic authenticity, Salemi contrasted modern aesthetic standards with the value of human flaw. Today, she prefers a discromia, an imperfection, or a detail that renders something truly unique.

This wariness of artificial polish is not new for the artist. Thirty years ago, in her song “A casa di Luca,” she sang: “L’era delle immagini ci ha rubato il cuore, l’inventiva, le idee, le parole.” She described that lyric to La Nazione as an early form of resistance against automated culture, arguing that anything created by humans carries an inherent, essential romanticism.

Two major issues currently trouble the singer: environmental degradation and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence, which she warns could ultimately replace human creativity.

Reflecting on Sanremo and the Ariston Stage

Salemi was only nineteen years old when she stepped onto the Ariston stage for the Sanremo Music Festival, stepping straight out of total anonymity into the orbit of major record producers and executives.

However, commercial fame was never her primary motivation. When her mother was pregnant with her, the family faced a difficult choice regarding whether to carry the pregnancy to term while managing another child who was unwell. Salemi expressed deep gratitude for her mother’s courage, noting that the Ariston stage represented a celebration of existence itself.

Event Detail Information Featured Guest Silvia Salemi Featured Work La voce nel cassetto (Autobiography) Location Villa Bottini, Lucca Festival Context LuccAutori (in collaboration with Lions Club Lucca Host) Notable Milestone First-time visit to Lucca

The event at Villa Bottini highlights a creative environment dedicated to celebrating human authorship and artistic expression. Sunday’s gathering offers attendees a direct look into the personal and professional milestones shaping Salemi’s career.