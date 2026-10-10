Seoul Apartment Auction Realization Rate Hits 1.7-Year Low

In September 2026, Seoul’s apartment auction market saw its overall appraisal realization rate drop to 94.7%, a 1.7-year low driven by steep discounts on ultra-luxury properties. However, lower-priced suburban districts like Gangbuk-gu bucked this trend, recording realization rates exceeding 100% alongside rising property seizure applications.

The Bottom Line

Seoul’s apartment auction realization rate fell 2.3 percentage points month-over-month to 94.7% in September 2026, marking the lowest level since February 2025.

Ultra-luxury properties such as Seongsu-dong’s Trimage and Yeouido-dong’s Sambu Apartment sold at roughly 70% of their appraised values following government tax overhaul announcements.

Conversely, suburban districts like Gangbuk-gu (109.6%) and Nowon-gu (107.4%) saw competitive bidding push prices above appraisals, matching an increase in local property seizure filings.

Luxury Discounting Drags Down Seoul Averages

The contraction in Seoul’s broader auction metrics stems directly from high-end asset repricing. According to data released by auction information firm Jiji Auction, the September 2026 auction realization rate—the final sale price relative to the appraised value—dropped to 94.7%, down from 97.0% in August. The auction success rate also receded from 37.1% to 35.3%, though average bidder participation ticked upward from 5.2 to 5.4 attendees per property.

Jiji Auction noted that high-profile developments, including Trimage in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong-gu, and Sambu Apartment in Yeouido-dong, Yeongdeungpo-gu, cleared at roughly 70% of their appraised valuations. Market participants attributed this weakness to the government’s proposed tax revisions, which intensified holding cost pressures for buyers of high-value assets and cooled bidding momentum in the prime segment.

Suburban Bidding Pressure and Seizure Rises

While the top tier of the capital’s housing market absorbed regulatory headwinds, middle-to-low-tier properties in Seoul’s outer rings demonstrated sustained strength. Gangbuk-gu recorded the city’s highest district realization rate at 109.6%. Nowon-gu (107.4%), Guro-gu (106.3%), and Dobong-gu (103.1%) followed, with all four districts seeing winning bids surpass initial appraisals.

Parallel to the auction activity in these outer districts, financial distress markers climbed. Data analyzed by real estate platform Zipoom from the Supreme Court Registry Information Plaza showed that aggregate provisional seizure (g압류) filings on real estate across Seoul’s 25 districts reached 4,918 cases in the third quarter of 2026, representing a 5.5% increase year-over-year. Filings tracked at 1,542 in July, dipped to 1,363 in August, and surged to 2,013 in September.

Metric / Region Previous Period Current Period (Q3 2026) Percentage / Point Change Seoul Auction Realization Rate 97.0% (Aug 2026) 94.7% (Sep 2026) -2.3% pt Seoul Auction Success Rate 37.1% (Aug 2026) 35.3% (Sep 2026) -1.8% pt Total Seoul Seizure Filings last year 4,918 (Q3 2026) +5.5% YoY Dobong-gu Seizure Filings 136 (Q3 2025) 532 (Q3 2026) YoY

Diverging Real Estate Pressures Across Districts

Provisional seizure registrations—legal instruments used by creditors to freeze debtor assets pending debt collection—highlighted sharp geographic divisions in household liquidity. Dobong-gu led all districts with 532 seizure applications in the third quarter, expanding dramatically from 136 cases in the same period of 2025. Dongjak-gu followed with 460 filings, and Eunpyeong-gu recorded 376. Together, the top five districts accounted for 2,086 filings, or 42.4% of the citywide total.

Conversely, traditional wealth centers saw a contraction in creditor actions. Song파구 registered 218 provisional seizure applications in the third quarter, down from 348 a year earlier. Declines were also logged in Seocho-gu, Gangdong-gu, Yeongdeungpo-gu, and Dongdaemun-gu, leaving 11 of Seoul’s 25 districts with increased filing volumes and 14 with declines.

Nationwide, the broader South Korean apartment auction market charted a recovery path distinct from Seoul’s prime contraction. The national realization rate rose 1.2 percentage points to 85.9%, reversing four months of downward movement. Total nationwide auction volume dipped roughly 6% to 3,405 properties, while average bidder counts increased from 5.3 to 5.8 per listing.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.