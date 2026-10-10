NATO scrambles jets and Poland responds to Russian attacks

NATO scrambled Spanish Air and Space Forces F-18 fighter jets following a Russian drone attack on Ukraine, while Polish forces activated air defense systems and scrambled F-16 jets following a brief airspace violation by a Russian military helicopter.

Fighter Jets Scrambled Near the Romanian Border

The Romanian Ministry of Defence reported that its radar surveillance system detected an air target moving through Ukrainian airspace approximately 20 kilometres north of Periprava, near the border with Romania, during the night of October 9 to 10. In response, two Spanish F-18 aircraft participating in the Reinforced Air Police combat service took off from the 57th Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base.

The National Military Command Center notified the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, triggering an emergency RO-Alert message to residents in the northern part of Tulcea County at 00:17 local time. That initial air alert ceased at 00:40. Shortly afterward, the Romanian Ministry of Defence identified a second air target evolving in Ukrainian airspace around Chilia, roughly 15 kilometres east of Valcove. A second RO-Alert warning was dispatched to Tulcea County residents at 02:18, with the subsequent alert ending at 03:13. The Romanian Ministry of Defence confirmed that no penetrations into the national airspace were detected.

Air Defense Activation and Helicopter Intrusion in Poland

Simultaneously across the region, Poland’s armed forces announced active military operations and deployed necessary resources to protect national airspace. Ground-based defense and reconnaissance systems reached a state of readiness, and residents in the Świętokrzyskie and Podkarpackie regions reported hearing loud sonic booms caused by Polish F-16 fighter jets securing the skies.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces later confirmed that a Russian Mi-8 military helicopter flying from the Kaliningrad Oblast briefly violated Polish airspace north of Braniewo at 11:08am local time. The aircraft crossed approximately 300 metres into Polish airspace and remained there for 42 seconds before returning. The Polish military stated that the incident indicates Russia is continuing to probe and test the reaction readiness of allied air defense networks.

Casualties Reported from Airstrikes in Zaporizhzhia

The nocturnal barrage extended deep into Ukrainian population centers, with Mykhailo Semikin confirming via Telegram that a Russian airstrike on the city left five people dead, including two children, and ten others injured. Search and rescue operations continued at the strike sites as emergency crews worked through rubble where additional residents remained unaccounted for.

In Kyiv, Ukrainian media reported that Russian drones targeted fuel stations and warehouses during the early morning hours. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that national forces successfully damaged two additional Russian oil refineries during recent long-range drone operations.

Strategic Stakes and Western Response

The overlapping incursions and border alarms follow recent warnings from Western military and political leaders regarding escalating risks along the alliance’s eastern flank. Last week, NATO fighter jets were similarly scrambled in Lithuania after a suspected drone crossed the border, forcing the closure of the capital city’s main airport airspace. Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal warned that Vladimir Putin is attempting to undermine NATO’s collective defense pact through covert attacks that remain difficult to attribute.

Photo: aol.co.uk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk cautioned last week that Moscow might deliberately target NATO countries with drone or missile strikes while framing them as accidental. Concurrently, NATO’s Deputy Commander in Europe warned that Vladimir Putin is growing increasingly cavalier and risk-accepting as the protracted conflict enters another winter phase.