Abhijit Dipke and Saurabh Das detained ahead of Delhi protest

Tens of thousands of security personnel flooded New Delhi on Saturday, October 10, 2026, shutting down transport networks and suspending mobile internet to block a youth-led protest demanding the resignation of India’s Chief Election Commissioner, Gyanesh Kumar.

Airport Detentions and the March on Jantar Mantar

Dipke, alongside CJP leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, was detained directly upon landing at Indira Gandhi International Airport ahead of the planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

The movement originated as an online satire group before drawing young Indians into the streets. Protesters aimed to challenge a recent Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Critics argue the voter list updates favor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of crucial state elections in early 2027, such as in Uttar Pradesh.

Before his detention, Abhijeet Dipke posted on X that the government would rather shut down the entire national capital and inconvenience millions of citizens than allow a peaceful protest at a designated protest site.

Security Restrictions Across the Capital

Authorities deployed tens of thousands of police officers and paramilitaries, erecting multiple layers of yellow barricades across central New Delhi. According to Inc42, the Ministry of Home Affairs ordered a 24-hour mobile internet suspension within a 4-kilometer radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing from Friday night to Saturday night.

Photo: Inc42

Public transit faced severe disruptions. Police sources estimated that roughly 200 protesters were detained in the central business district alone, while the CJP claimed that at least 10,000 people had been detained nationwide.

Security Measure Scope and Implementation Source Internet Suspension 24-hour mobile internet blackout within 4km radius of Janpath-Kartavya Path Inc42 Metro Station Closures 57 Delhi Metro stations closed for security reasons Inc42 Personnel Deployment Tens of thousands of police and paramilitary officers across the capital The Guardian Detentions At least 600 people detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act in Delhi The Times of India

Legal Grounds and Divergent Claims

Delhi Police defended the crackdown by stating they never granted permission for the Jantar Mantar demonstration. Authorities explained that the CJP’s request was not submitted within the mandatory 10-day advance window, The Times of India reported. Police also cited alleged past violations of protest conditions during earlier CJP demonstrations.

Photo: The Guardian

Meanwhile, CJP leadership maintained defiance. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology also issued advisories to social media platforms, directing swift action against unlawful or manipulated content connected to the rallies.