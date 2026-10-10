Real Madrid hosts Villarreal for La Liga matchday 8

Real Madrid hosts Villarreal CF at the Estadio Santiago-Bernabéu this Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 21:00 CEST for the eighth round of La Liga. José Mourinho’s squad sits fourth in the standings, six points behind league leaders Barcelona, while Villarreal enters the fixture in ninth place.

The return to domestic action follows a turbulent international break that left both squads dealing with significant roster complications. Real Madrid must regroup following a defeat in the Madrid derby before the pause. Meanwhile, Africafoot reported that the Yellow Submarine also suffered physical setbacks during the international fixtures.

Squad Shuffling and Injury Hurdles at the Bernabéu

Mourinho faces a defensive shortage ahead of the weekend. Dean Huijsen is suspended for the clash, and further defensive absences compound the tactical puzzle. On the attacking front, Rodrygo continues his recovery, and Fede Valverde remains doubtful after picking up an issue.

However, Africafoot pointed out that Mbappé’s exact readiness left his immediate involvement uncertain earlier in the week.

Villarreal’s Tactical Adjustments and Selection Dilemmas

Villarreal travels to the capital without a key piece of its forward line. Tajon Buchanan picked up a hamstring injury while representing his country, sidelining the winger for the upcoming fixtures according to Africafoot. Manager Iñigo Pérez must reshape his attack to test a wounded Real Madrid defense.

Photo: africafoot.com

Despite the absences, both clubs field competitive sides as they look to secure valuable points ahead of upcoming European fixtures. Bookmakers have positioned the hosts as clear favorites for the encounter at the Bernabéu.

Projected Lineups for La Liga Matchday 8

Team Goalkeeper Defenders Midfielders Forwards Real Madrid (Mourinho) Thibaut Courtois Denzel Dumfries, Antonio Rüdiger, Ibrahima Konaté, Marc Cucurella / Alex Carreras Aurélien Tchouaméni, Bernardo Silva, Jude Bellingham Arda Güler / Yan Diomandé, Vinicius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé Villarreal (Pérez) Péter Gulácsi Alex Freeman, Pau Navarro, Renato Veiga, Sergi Cardona Pape Gueye, Alberto Moleiro, Nathan Saliba Nicolas Pépé, Georges Mikautadze, Ilias Akhomach

MadeinFoot outlines that while variations remain likely depending on late fitness assessments, the tactical blueprints for both managers are largely set. Real Madrid looks to utilize a midfield axis of Tchouaméni and Bernardo Silva behind Jude Bellingham, while Villarreal counts on a front three featuring Nicolas Pépé and Georges Mikautadze to exploit space behind the home defense.