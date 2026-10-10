Blue Ridge Parkway Officials Celebrate Helene Recovery And Repairs

The National Park Service hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 9, 2026, on the Blue Ridge Parkway to celebrate the completion of major infrastructure projects funded by the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund and to mark ongoing recovery progress following Hurricane Helene, WLOS reported.

Financial and Infrastructure Restorations Along the Corridor

Federal investments from the Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund are driving critical infrastructure repairs across the 29 counties spanning North Carolina and Virginia.

Park officials confirmed during the October 9 event that the Blue Ridge Parkway is now only 11 miles shy of being fully reopened to the public.

Officials project that the remaining storm-damaged sections will fully reopen in North Carolina before the end of 2026.

Infrastructure Investments at the Museum of North Carolina Minerals

The ribbon-cutting event took place at the Museum of North Carolina Minerals, highlighting completed reconstruction work and infrastructure improvements across the mountain corridor. According to an October 9 news release, the federal funding targets critical asset needs while simultaneously executing recovery projects designed to reconnect visitors with surrounding gateway communities.

Federal and park leadership gathered to detail how these capital allocations support the regional economy. The Blue Ridge Parkway spans 29 counties across North Carolina and Virginia, functioning as a primary economic and tourism engine for the broader Appalachian region.

Federal Officials and Park Leadership in Attendance

Deputy Secretary of the Interior Kate MacGregor addressed attendees alongside National Service Comptroller Jessica Bowron, who exercised the delegated authority of the Director.

They were joined by Federal Highway Administrator Sean McMaster and Blue Ridge Parkway Superintendent Tracy Swartout. Together with project partners and community representatives, the officials emphasized that federal capital investments are strengthening the Parkway’s structural resilience while supporting local economies that depend on steady visitor traffic.

Event Detail Specification Event Date October 9, 2026 Location Museum of North Carolina Minerals, Blue Ridge Parkway Geographic Reach 29 Counties Across North Carolina and Virginia Funding Source Great American Outdoors Act Legacy Restoration Fund Current Closure Status 11 Miles Remaining Until Full Reopening

Path to Full Reopening by Late 2026

Park officials confirmed that ongoing recovery efforts are on schedule to fully reopen the remaining closed sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway in North Carolina by the end of 2026. The combined scope of the Legacy Restoration Fund projects and post-Helene reconstruction aims to improve long-term visitor access and preserve the corridor for millions of annual travelers.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.