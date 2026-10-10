MSPCA transports 30 Alabama dogs to Massachusetts ahead of Hurricane Isaias.

“This is a multi-faceted operation ahead of the storm,” explained MSPCA-Angell Vice President of Animal Protection Mike Keiley, detailing an urgent regional transport to clear shelter capacity as severe weather looms. Ahead of Hurricane Isaias—the first hurricane of the Atlantic season—the MSPCA-Angell’s Natural Disaster Relief program is mobilizing resources to relocate about 30 shelter dogs from the Greater Birmingham Humane Society in Alabama to Massachusetts.

Clearing Shelter Corridors in the Path of Hurricane Isaias

As Hurricane Isaias battered the Florida Panhandle on Friday, October 9, 2026, bringing hurricane-force winds of 110 mph (177 km/h), heavy rain, and dangerous surf to beach communities, emergency networks across the wider region began shifting focus to animal welfare logistics.

The operational logic behind the interstate transfer relies on a domino effect of kennel availability. Animals are being evacuated from shelters in the projected hurricane path and moving to Greater Birmingham, but those facilities cannot house those animals unless they move some of their own population out.

“We’re taking some of their dogs, so those that are evacuated before the storm have a place to go, and then shelters in the storm path will have space should animals be displaced and need temporary care,” Keiley elaborated. The incoming dogs were already residing in shelters awaiting permanent homes and do not have families.

Arrival at Beverly Regional Airport and Intake at Northeast Animal Shelter

The dogs were expected to arrive at Beverly Regional Airport the afternoon of October 9, where MSPCA-Angell vans met them to transfer the animals to the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem, Mass. The cohort includes dogs ranging from roughly two months to 11 years old, featuring diverse breed mixes such as German shepherds, terriers, poodles, pit bulls, Chihuahuas, huskies, and Labrador retrievers.

Photo: mspca.org

The operation is executed in partnership with the Bissell Pet Foundation. Before becoming eligible for adoption, the dogs must complete a state-mandated 48-hour quarantine and receive any necessary medical or behavioral treatments from veterinary staff.

Future Disaster Response Phases and Community Support

Organization officials emphasize that this interstate relocation represents phase one of their response. Once the weather system clears, additional intervention could involve deploying MSPCA-Angell personnel directly into impacted areas or executing subsequent transport runs to bring more shelter animals to Massachusetts.

Photo: flipboard.com

Sustaining the Natural Disaster Relief program relies heavily on public contributions. The organization directs community members seeking to assist the incoming animals or future relief efforts to donate via mspca.org/hurricane. Furthermore, the network encourages individuals to foster or adopt animals across its four shelter locations in Boston, Methuen, Salem, and Centerville on Cape Cod during regular business hours to maintain open kennel space for subsequent emergencies.