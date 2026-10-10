On October 10, 2026, Politburo member and Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Do Van Chien visited the Sam Mun primary and secondary boarding school in Dien Bien province to inspect operational conditions and evaluate educational development in border regions. In the morning of October 10, Do Van Chien, alongside a delegation, visited and worked at the school.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Development Metrics: Total investment reaches 253 billion VND across a 6.5-hectare campus footprint.

Total investment reaches 253 billion VND across a 6.5-hectare campus footprint. Enrollment Capacity: The academic year features 31 classes accommodating over 1,000 students, including 400 boarders.

The academic year features 31 classes accommodating over 1,000 students, including 400 boarders. Infrastructure Valuation: Facilities feature advanced sporting amenities including a multi-purpose hall and a swimming pool alongside standard classrooms.

Infrastructure and Operational Scaling in Dien Bien

The Sam Mun boarding school project represents a major capital deployment in the border region of Dien Bien. Following over a month of active operations, the facility has stabilized its daily educational framework. The campus spans nearly 6.5 hectares with an investment totaling almost 253 billion VND. Architectural elements include an administrative block, a library, specialized subject rooms, primary and secondary wings, a multi-purpose hall, a swimming pool, a student residential complex, and a dedicated cafeteria.

For the 2026-2027 academic year, the institution supports 31 classes with a total student population exceeding 1,000. This enrollment comprises over 400 internal boarding students and nearly 600 external day students. Administrative teams have prioritized life-skills training, self-management, and self-care proficiencies to foster holistic student development alongside standard academic instruction.

Facility Metric Capacity / Value Total Investment Nearly 253 billion VND Campus Area Almost 6.5 hectares Active Classes 31 classes Total Enrollment 1,000+ students Boarding Students Over 400 internal students

Strategic Objectives for Border Education Systems

During the delegation’s working session, Do Van Chien emphasized that multi-level boarding schools in border zones reflect the political resolve of the Party and State. The initiative targets improved learning conditions for disadvantaged youth, regional human resource development, and local socioeconomic growth. Furthermore, these institutional investments aim to reinforce national unity, social security, and border defense capabilities.

To maximize capital efficiency, leadership advised the school to elevate educational standards across academic and physical domains. The instructional framework requires dedicated support structures for high-achieving students alongside remedial sessions for those facing academic hurdles. Do Van Chien requested that the teaching and administrative staff demonstrate a high sense of responsibility and dedication, treating students like their own children to create a safe and welcoming environment, especially for those living far from their families. During his visit to encourage the students, Do Van Chien expressed his desire for them to strive to study diligently, cultivate their moral values, nurture their dreams, and acquire knowledge to build their futures and careers, thereby contributing to their families and their homeland. The school community should unite, effectively utilize the available facilities, and strive for excellence in teaching and learning, meeting the expectations of the Party, the State, and all levels and sectors. Hoàng Thanh Hải, secretary of the Sam Mứn commune Party Committee, confirmed local administrative commitment to maintaining facility operations, supporting residential students, and providing favorable working conditions for the faculty.