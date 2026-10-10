UCLA Beats Maryland 3-2 in Women’s Volleyball Match

The UCLA Bruins secured a hard-fought five-set victory over Maryland in Division I women’s volleyball on October 9, 2026, prevailing 3-2 with set scores of 23-25, 25-21, 25-13, 21-25, and 15-3.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Maggie Li remains a premier fantasy asset on the outside, anchoring the UCLA attack with 19 kills and a .357 hitting percentage.

Setter Kate Duffey delivered a prolific 46-assist performance, making her an elite distributor option in high-volume fantasy formats.

Offensive Firepower Fuels Bruins’ Decisive Fifth Set

UCLA’s attack clicked on all cylinders over the five frames, racking up 70 total kills on 161 total attempts for a robust .311 hitting percentage. Maggie Li led the charge for the Bruins with 19 kills and a .357 attacking clip, while Mija Bendziute chipped in 14 kills on 39 swings. But the engine of the offense was undoubtedly setter Kate Duffey, who orchestrated the floor with 46 assists and chipped in 18 digs to complete a stellar all-around stat line.

The match swung heavily in the margins of efficiency. After dropping a tight opening set 25-23 and splitting the next two, UCLA dismantled Maryland’s defensive structure in the fourth set with a blistering .464 hitting percentage before cruising through the tiebreaker. In the deciding fifth set, the Bruins held Maryland to a stark negative offensive rhythm while converting their own terminal swings.

Maryland Battles Through the Middle Frames

Brooke Harwood anchored the Terrapins with 12 kills and contributed heavily at the net with two solo blocks and four block assists, totaling 16 points. Marianna Singletary also wreaked havoc defensively, putting up one solo block and seven block assists while adding 11 kills on a .350 hitting percentage.

Maryland finished the match with 20 hitting errors and struggled to generate terminal offense when the Bruins tightened their low-block rotations in the final frame.

Team Kills Errors Total Attacks Hitting Pct Assists Digs Total Blocks UCLA Bruins 70 20 161 .311 63 69 14.0 Maryland Terrapins — — — — — — —

The statistical ledger highlights the sheer volume of UCLA’s multi-pronged attack, featuring double-digit kill contributions from Li, Bendziute, Harwood, and Singletary.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.