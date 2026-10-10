Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Year Two Announced with Final Fantasy, Persona, and Godzilla DLC

SEGA has announced the Year Two roadmap for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, launching on November 3, 2026, alongside a permanent price drop for the base game. The updated pricing reduces the Standard Edition from $69.99 to $39.99 and the Deluxe Edition from $89.99 to $59.99, while introducing a $59.99 physical Year One Edition and a $29.99 Season Pass Two.

Day One Updates Bring Duel Mode and the Grand Master Plate

When Season Two rolls out on November 3, 2026, players will encounter major day one changes across multiplayer and gadget mechanics.

Furthermore, free and paid characters from the expanded roster will now populate online and offline lobbies as CPU opponents. Past fan-favorite Festivals will cycle back through shorter timeframes, while all new Festivals will maintain a strict ten-day active window.

Bayonetta, Aigis, and McLaren Racing Join the Roster

Character additions lead the charge for free updates and collaborations. Bayonetta arrives on November 3, 2026, unlocked via Rival Duel matches, as noted by Nintendo Everything. Aigis from Persona 3 Reload joins the free update lineup with her Palladion Dressy machine, Persona Central reported.

On the hardware side of the roster, a Speed-type machine modeled after McLaren Racing’s real racing car—driven by Sonic in Papaya and Anthracite livery—hits the track in November 2026.

Six Premium DLC Packs Stretch Through Late 2027

Season Pass Two delivers six paid content drops spanning cross-over franchises and classic SEGA properties. The Godzilla Pack kicks things off on November 3, 2026, followed by the Evangelion Pack in January 2027, the Virtual Sanrio Puroland Pack featuring Hello Kitty and Kuromi in Q2 2027, and the SEGALAND Pack featuring After Burner and OutRun machines in Q3 2027. Nintendo Everything outlined the final two entries: the Midgar Pack from the FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Series in Q3 2027, and the Reload Revival Royal Pack from the Persona series in Q4 2027.

Photo: NickALive!

Bonus promotional content bridges the gap for dedicated collectors. The SEGA Controllers Decal Pack launched on October 9, 2026, featuring Genesis, Saturn, Dreamcast, and VMU decals. The SEGA Consoles Pack follows on November 3, 2026, adding Genesis, Sega Saturn, and Dreamcast console-themed machines. Owners of both Season Pass One and Season Pass Two gain access to Super Shadow and the Super Dark Flare machine starting November 3, 2026.

Arcade Expansion and Open Questions

Beyond home consoles, SEGA revealed that the racing title is heading to arcades under the official title Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Arcade DX. While the exact hardware specifications, cabinet dimensions, and global arcade rollout dates remain undisclosed by SEGA following the World Championship Finals showcase, the home version’s immediate price restructuring and expansive 2027 content pipeline signal a multi-year support strategy for the platform.

Photo: Nintendo Everything