Microsoft Unveils Fabric IQ and Database Hub at Barcelona Community Conference

At the European Microsoft Fabric + SQL Community Conference in Barcelona, Microsoft introduced advances across Microsoft Fabric and Azure Databases designed to help organizations put their data at the heart of an AI strategy.

Every enterprise operates on institutional knowledge built over years—operational nuances, custom data pipelines, and internal metrics. As powerful LLMs proliferate, the competitive edge shifts from renting base models to grounding them in specific organizational data. To achieve this without relying on a single model provider, Microsoft’s framework combines human direction, proprietary intelligence, and scalable trust.

Grounding Copilot in Power BI Semantic Models With Fabric IQ

As enterprise assistants evolve across Home, Code, and Autopilot modules, they require access to governed business definitions to remain reliable. Fabric IQ integrates Power BI semantic models, metrics, and relationships directly into Microsoft Copilot Chat and Cowork.

Exploring SQL Databases in Microsoft Fabric | Ep. 44 | MVP

Users querying system metrics—such as quarterly sales forecasts—receive answers derived from the exact semantic models that power official corporate reports. This architecture prevents conflicting figures from fracturing executive meetings. For existing Power BI users, this capability is active by default in Copilot Chat and Cowork, preserving strict access controls and data governance.

Cross-Boundary Collaboration Through IQ Sharing and Observability

Business operations rarely halt at internal departmental lines. IQ Sharing in Microsoft Fabric, currently in preview as part of the broader Fabric IQ rollout, allows organizations to share specific data assets and their underlying business context securely with external partners and customers.

Announcing SQL database in Microsoft Fabric public preview | Data Exposed

Concurrently, as infrastructure scales, monitoring multi-workspace workloads becomes critical. Observability in Fabric introduces cross-workspace monitoring alongside an enhanced Monitor Hub. These features pair with Operations Agents and Activator to help engineering teams isolate system bottlenecks, trace root causes using AI, and automate remedial workflows before performance degrades.

Expanding Application Development and Autonomous Data Engineering

Moving from a data prototype to a production application requires secure architectural pathways. Fabric Apps bridges this gap by enabling application development directly on top of governed Fabric data repositories. Developers gain native access to transactional workloads, backend logic, and policy-controlled storage within a unified environment.

Data preparation also receives an autonomous upgrade. Agentic data engineering features allow engineers to define high-level parameters and boundaries while autonomous agents plan, execute, validate, and refine complex data pipelines independently.

Decentralizing Operations With SQL Server on Azure Local and Database Hub

Serving as a central control plane for SQL Server, Azure SQL, PostgreSQL, Cosmos DB, and Fabric SQL databases, the hub provides administrators with unified oversight. Specialist database agents for SQL and PostgreSQL, slated for public preview in Visual Studio Code and the Database Hub, will assist engineering teams in diagnosing performance bottlenecks directly within their development environments.