Kofi Beats Lee Moriarty in First AEW Singles Match

The October 3 episode of “AEW Collision” averaged 415,000 viewers and posted a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic, according to Wrestlenomics. Marking an eighth-place finish in prime-time cable rankings, the broadcast moved All Elite Wrestling forward on the road to the WrestleDream pay-per-view.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Demographic Momentum: The 0.08 demo rating doubled the figure from the September 19 episode and outperformed the trailing four-week average by 60%, signaling stronger short-term engagement for Saturday night programming.

The 0.08 demo rating doubled the figure from the September 19 episode and outperformed the trailing four-week average by 60%, signaling stronger short-term engagement for Saturday night programming. Timeslot Volatility: Total viewership dropped 16% from the 493,000 viewers who tuned in for the September 23 post-Dynamite Wednesday broadcast, highlighting the traditional ratings friction of the Saturday night schedule.

WrestleDream Build and Roster Action on Collision

The October 3 card functioned as a key bridge toward the October 17 WrestleDream pay-per-view. The episode arrived following an emotional week for the promotion, which included locker room tributes to the late Pac. Inside the ring, Kofi competed in his first AEW singles match against Lee Moriarty. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley secured a victory over Jake Doyle in an AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match, and the promotion officially sanctioned the Clockwork Carnage match for the upcoming pay-per-view event.

Kofi Makes Singles Debut Against A Game Lee Moriarty | AEW Collision

Growth Against Regular Competition

While down 16% from the 493,000 fans who watched the special Wednesday timeslot on September 23 immediately following “AEW Dynamite,” the October 3 number showed strong growth against regular Saturday competition. The audience count surpassed the 339,000 viewers who tuned into the September 19 episode—the last “Collision” to air in its standard Saturday timeslot—and exceeded the trailing four-week average of 343,000 by 21%.

Broadcast Date Timeslot Total Viewers 18-49 Demo Rating October 3, 2026 Saturday (Regular) 415,000 0.08 September 23, 2026 Wednesday (Preempted) 493,000 0.08 September 19, 2026 Saturday (Regular) 339,000 0.04 Trailing 4-Week Average Various 343,000 0.05

Young Adult Viewers Drive Success

The core success of the broadcast centered on younger adult viewership. The 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic matched the figure pulled by the Wednesday preemption on September 23 and doubled the 0.04 number registered on September 19. That performance marked a 60% increase over the trailing four-week average of 0.05 and doubled the demo figures the show pulled during the same calendar window last year. Driven by these demographic gains, “Collision” secured the eighth spot in the prime-time cable rankings for the night, rare placement for the Saturday night program within the top ten.