NSE Chief Ashishkumar Chauhan Blames Algos for Auction Turmoil

Algorithmic traders arbitraging Indian stocks against index derivatives rather than the design of a new closing auction are responsible for recent expiry-day price swings, according to National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Chief Ashishkumar Chauhan.

Examining Auction Turnover and Structural Constraints

This figure represents a fraction of the liquidity that historically traded during the final 30 minutes of continuous sessions under the previous volume-weighted average price methodology. Institutional investors remain hesitant to route large orders through the window because thin liquidity permits sharp price movements.

Market participants point out that India has introduced an auction mechanism common in developed markets without establishing all supporting infrastructure. A shallow securities-lending market restricts high-frequency and arbitrage firms from shorting stocks effectively to supply two-way liquidity. Furthermore, liquidity remains fragmented because the National Stock Exchange and BSE Ltd. conduct separate closing auctions.

Photo: economictimes.indiatimes.com

The operational framework creates a distinct temporal mismatch for traders. Cash equities lock into the closing auction process after continuous trading concludes at 3:15 p.m. Mumbai time, whereas index derivatives continue trading until 3:40 p.m.

Regulatory Scrutiny Over Expiry-Day Volatility

The overhaul was designed to bring India in line with major global markets and diminish manipulation risks. However, early implementation bumps persist. Recently, the BSE Sensex index briefly plunged about 3% during a 20-minute closing auction, amplifying concerns over thin liquidity and potential market manipulation.

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Those concerns intensified after an earlier incident on BSE Ltd. prompted the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to bar two firms, including a unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co., from the market over alleged auction manipulation. Despite these regulatory interventions, Ashishkumar Chauhan argued that traders should retrain algorithms rather than lobby the regulator to dismantle the closing auction mechanism.

Metric / Parameter Previous System (Pre-August 3) New System (Post-August 3) Trading Hours (Cash) Continuous until 3:30 p.m. Continuous until 3:15 p.m., followed by auction Closing Price Calculation Volume-weighted average price (final 30 mins) Auction equilibrium price (3:15 p.m. – 3:35 p.m.) Derivatives Trading Close Simultaneous with cash close 10 minutes after cash auction (3:40 p.m.) Average NSE Auction Turnover Higher historical final-30-minute volume Approximately 12 billion rupees ($126 million)

Comparing International Precedents and Market Adaptation

Closing auctions are standard features across major global exchanges and typically attract heavy institutional participation. Similar price dislocations occurred during the early adoption phases in the United States and Australia before systems matured and liquidity deepened.

In Australia, benchmark gauges experienced large discrepancies between continuous trading closes and official auction prices before stabilizing. While international precedent suggests volatility often subsides as institutional comfort grows, the immediate friction in India highlights the challenges of shifting price discovery without parallel depth in securities lending.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.