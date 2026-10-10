Former Aurora Man Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder in 2023 Wheaton Shooting

Following a three-day trial in Wheaton, a DuPage County jury found 49-year-old Michael Freund guilty of first-degree murder for shooting Dexter Perkins nine times at Rosie O’Reilly’s bar on December 22, 2023. The verdict followed less than one hour of deliberations before Judge Ann Celine O’Hallaren Walsh.

Trial Verdict and Legal Timeline

The jury returned its verdict against Freund, formerly of the 3200 block of Bromley in Aurora, after hearing evidence over three days in front of Judge Walsh, according to an announcement by DuPage County State’s Attorney Bob Berlin. The rapid deliberations concluded a case stemming from an incident that occurred just days before Christmas in 2023 at Rosie O’Reilly’s, located at 0N131 Gary Avenue in Wheaton.

Court records show that on December 23, 2023, Freund appeared in First Appearance Court, where Judge Joshua Dieden granted the State’s motion to deny him pre-trial release. Freund’s next court appearance is scheduled for November 9, 2026, for the return of the Pre-sentence Report and post-trial motions.

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Dispute Over Pizza and Bar Tab Preceded Shooting

DuPage County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shots-fired call at Rosie O’Reilly’s at approximately 8:40 a.m. on December 22, 2023, and found Perkins deceased at the scene. Authorities established that Freund and two coworkers arrived at the establishment at approximately 7:20 a.m. after finishing their work shift.

Perkins, who did not know Freund or his coworkers prior to that morning, was already at the bar. Investigation findings revealed the men shared a pizza. When a second pizza arrived, Perkins gave Freund and one coworker a slice before taking the rest for himself, which sparked a dispute over the food and the bar tab.

During the altercation, Freund walked out to his truck, retrieved a 9 mm Glock handgun, and returned inside. The men eventually moved to the front porch. Following a brief scuffle between Perkins and one of Freund’s coworkers, Freund pulled the firearm from his jacket pocket and fired two shots into the air.

As Perkins approached the coworker from the other side of a wooden railing, Freund fired nine shots. Perkins was struck eight times in the torso and once in the face. Freund then placed the weapon back into the center console of his truck, where law enforcement later recovered it, and deputies took him into custody at the scene without incident.

Prosecution Statements and Victim Impact

Assistant State’s Attorneys Lee Roupas, Kathleen Rowe, Eric Vincent, and Anthony Raimondi prosecuted the case, which Berlin described as proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the shooting was not self-defense.

“Nearly three years ago, just days before Christmas, Dexter Perkins’ life came to an abrupt, violent end when Michael Freund shot him nine times after a dispute over pizza and a bar tab,” Berlin said. “The senseless killing of an unarmed, innocent man has not only left two young girls fatherless but has also left a hole in the hearts of Dexter’s family and friends that will remain with them throughout their lives. While today’s guilty verdict cannot bring Dexter back to those who loved him, perhaps it will allow for some measure of solace knowing that the man responsible for Dexter’s murder will be held accountable.”

Berlin also thanked the jury for their service and Judge Walsh for ensuring a fair trial during what he noted was an emotional proceeding.

Case Detail Record Information Defendant Michael Freund, 49 (DOB 11/21/1974) Victim Dexter Perkins Location Rosie O’Reilly’s, 0N131 Gary Avenue, Wheaton Date of Incident December 22, 2023 Verdict Date October 9, 2026 Next Court Date November 9, 2026

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