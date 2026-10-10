Google Fitbit Edge Fitness Tracker Launches on October 12

Google has officially confirmed that the new Fitbit Edge fitness tracker is launching on October 12, 2026, following recent leaks and regulatory appearances. The upcoming wearable was teased in a short video posted by Google’s official Google Health account on X and Instagram, using the tagline, “Get an Edge on your health.” The announcement arrives ahead of next week’s reveal, giving buyers their first official glimpse of the device via a close-up image showing a metal chassis and hinting at the Canyon colour option.

Design and Expected Features

The teaser reveals a design consistent with recently leaked images, featuring an elongated, oval-shaped display and interchangeable bands. Positioned somewhere between the screenless Fitbit Air and Google’s Pixel Watch lineup, the Edge features a small display but will not run the full Wear OS experience, acting much like a modernized Fitbit Charge. While Google has not officially disclosed specifications, leaks and reports tip the device to include an always-on display, notification support, and a selection of apps such as Google Maps, music controls, and Find My Phone. It is also expected to offer up to seven days of battery life along with compatibility for both Android and iOS devices.

Fitbit Edge leak reveals Google’s mystery fitness tracker

Pricing and Availability

Although official pricing and regional availability have not yet been announced by Google, recent leaks and reports suggest the Fitbit Edge could be priced between $149 and $199 in the US, placing it above the Fitbit Air and below the Pixel Watch 5. Google is expected to share further details, including full specifications and launch availability, when it officially unveils the device on October 12, 2026.