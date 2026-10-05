Google Fitbit Edge Leaked: Specs, Features, and Expected Release

Google Fitbit Edge brings screen and seven-day battery

Google is preparing to launch a new fitness wearable called the Fitbit Edge, bridging the gap between the screenless Fitbit Air and the full-featured Pixel Watch 5. Android Headlines reported that the device features a display, built-in GPS, mobile notifications, and up to seven days of battery life. Google accidentally leaked the hardware in August while revealing the Pixel 11 series, according to ITavisen.

Hardware specs and design features

The Fitbit Edge serves as a successor to the Fitbit Charge series, following a hiatus since 2023. Product images obtained via FCC filings show two oblong physical buttons—one on each side—alongside sensors mounted on the underside. Google plans to offer the wearable in at least three distinct colors: black, green, and orange. The hardware supports multiple tools including Google Maps, YouTube Music, a phone finder utility, an altimeter, and automatic activity recognition.

Google Fitbit Edge: Take a Look.

Positioning between Fitbit Air and Pixel Watch 5

Fitbit Air provides a minimalist tracking experience without a screen, while the Pixel Watch 5 runs Wear OS as a standalone smartwatch. The Edge introduces a smaller, more oblong display than the Pixel Watch 5 but does not function as a full Wear OS device. This design choice yields a major advantage in power efficiency, matching the seven-day battery life seen on the screenless Air model. The Edge connects with both Android and iOS devices, whereas the Pixel Watch 5 remains limited to Android smartphones.

Android Headlines estimates Fitbit Edge retail price

Android Headlines estimates a retail price between 149 and 199 dollars based on historical Fitbit Charge pricing and the device’s middle-tier placement. In Norway, where the screenless Fitbit Air costs 1,199 kroner, the Edge will likely debut around 1,590 kroner. Meanwhile, Apple is reportedly developing its own screenless fitness band, though a launch is not expected until 2028.